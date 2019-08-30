2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA US pricing announced
30 August 2019 17:39:26
Mercedes-Benz is strengthening its US presence with the introduction of second generation Mercedes-Benz CLA. The new Coupe boasts all of the virtues of the new-generation compact-car family with the latest Mercedes-Benz design language and the revolutionary MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience).
The new Mercedes-Benz CLA will also receive additional standard equipment features compared to its predecessor. Arriving in U.S. dealerships by late 2019, the 2020 CLA 250 will start from $36,650 and the CLA 250 4MATIC from $38,650.
The new CLA has grown in size compared to its predecessor, and its updated design underlines the sporty coupe character with its stretched form, while the redesigned interior showcases a dashboard with a free-standing widescreen display and touchscreen. Ambient lighting and newly designed air vents in turbine-look accentuate the modern interior.
The new-generation CLA 250 and CLA 250 4MATIC are equipped with a new, powerful and efficient turbocharged 2.0L inline-4 engine capable of 221 hp (+13 hp compared to predecessor) and 258 lb-ft of torque. In addition to the MBUX infotainment system with Voice Control and new Touchpad, the sporty coupe is also standard equipped with additional equipment for 2020, including LED headlamps and taillamps, a panorama roof, 18-inch wheels, Smartphone Integration and 7 inch Digital Instrument Cluster and 7 inch Media Display with Touschreen.
