2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA - teaser picture

Mercedes-Benz will unveil the second generation Mercedes-Benz CLA during the first part of 2019. Until now we do know some stuff about the car, but this time, the German car manufacturer is helping us and gives us a teaser picture with the new generation Mercedes-Benz CLA.





As you probably know, the second generation CLA will get some heavily influence on design from the new generation A-Class. The car will have a more aggressive and mature front part, a sloop roofline and a sexy rear end.





Inside the cabin there will be the same layout that we get to see in the new A-Class. As a result we will have the chance to order the two screens (10.25 inch optional) that are used for the instrument panel and for the newly developed MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system.





Under the hood, there will be petrol and diesel engines, but the most important units will be the gasoline-powered 1.33 liter and the new 2.0 diesel engine. All the details will be unveiled on January 8th during the CES in Las Vegas.

Tags: 2019 mercedes-benz cla, mercedes, mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz cla

