2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake unveiled during the Geneva Motor Show

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps of the second generation CLA Shooting Brake compact car. The event took place during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The new Mercedes-Benz CLA will also be available as a Shooting Brake from September.





The new CLA Shooting Brake is also a designer car, which in the first instance is emotionally appealing on account of its proportions: a long bonnet, compact greenhouse with coupé-like windowlines, muscular shoulders over the rear wheel arch and a supplely crouched rear, which clearly shows its sports car genes. But many of these datails we already have seen on the CLA Coupe and on the CLS.





The new CLA Shooting Brake is 48 millimetres longer than before, 53 mm wider but 2 mm lower. At 871 millimetres, the boot opening is significantly wider than in the previous model (635 mm).





Inside the cabin there will be the same all-new MBUX infotainment system which comes with some impressive functions. Drivers will be able to chose a 10.25 inch instrument panel and a 10.25 central screen.





Under the bonnet we will see a good range of petrol and diesel engines, but for now we just saw the CLA Shooting Brake 250 which is equipped with the 2.0 liter petrol unit rated at 225 horsepower and 350 Nm peak of torque.





Tags: 2019 cla shooting brake, 2019 geneva motor show, 2019 mercedes-benz cla shooting brake, cla shooting brake

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles