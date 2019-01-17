2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan US pricing announced

Mercedes is bringing its all offensive on the US market. The most recent car that landed on the US market is the 2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan. This marks the debut of a Sedan in the A-Class product range, and represents the first time the A-Class will be sold in the U.S. market. Arriving in U.S. dealerships in early 2019, the Mercedes-Benz A 220 Sedan will start at just $32,500, while the A 220 4MATIC Sedan will start from $34,500.





The A 220 and A 220 4MATIC both feature a 2.0L inline-4 turbocharged engine that produces 188 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. This powerful and fuel efficient power plant is mated to a 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission. The extensive standard equipment for the A 220 and A 220 4MATIC includes a Panorama roof and the intuitively-operated MBUX multimedia system with intelligent Voice Control.





The in-car experience welcomes a new era of connectivity with standard Smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a high-resolution widescreen cockpit concept with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and 7.0-inch touchscreen multimedia display. The exterior design is further refined with standard 17" wheels and LED headlamps and taillamps.





The A-Class Sedan can also be customized with unique design and equipment lines including the optionally available AMG Line or Night Package, as well as a Multimedia Package that includes Mercedes-Benz Navigation and augmented video. KEYLESS-GO with HANDS-FREE ACCESS is also available, which conveniently enables the hands-free and fully automatic opening of the trunk lid with a kicking motion under the rear bumper.





The standard and highly sophisticated safety systems include Active Brake Assist, Crosswind Assist and adaptive braking technology with Hill Start Assist and HOLD function. In addition, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Active Steering Assist and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems are also optionally available.









Tags: mercedes, mercedes a-class, 2019 mercedes a-class sedan

