2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan UK pricing announced

Nobody believed Mercedes when they said they will build an A-Class sedan, even though they have the CLA. Even so, the German manufacturer sticked to its plan and managed to bring us the car. The new A-Class sedan is now ready to be ordered in the UK.





The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon is now on sale with prices starting from £27,875 for the A 180 d Sport, and £28,095 for the A 200 Sport.





It’s available in a choice of two trim lines: Sport and AMG Line. A seven-speed automatic gearbox comes as standard. A 7G-DCT automatic transmission is available as standard across all models.





The 180 d uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 116 hp and 260 Nm of torque. It delivers up to 68.9 mpg on the combined cycle, and emits 110 g/km of CO2. It has a top speed of 125 mph, and can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 10.5 seconds.





The A 200 is powered by a 1.3-litre petrol engine with an output of 163 hp and 250 Nm. It can deliver up to 51.4 mpg and emits 121 g/km of CO2.





Like the A-Class Hatchback, every model comes packed with a high specification as standard. The Sport model features twin seven-inch displays including a central touchscreen with MBUX multimedia system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation; comfort suspension; DAB radio; 17-inch alloy wheels; Artico and Fléron fabric upholstery; automatic two-zone climate control; Active Lane Keeping Assist; Speed Limit Assist; and Keyless-Go starting function.





AMG Line customers will benefit from 18-inch AMG alloy wheels; AMG bodystyling; Artico and Dinamica microfibre upholstery; and a three-spoke sports steering wheel.





There are a number of option packages available. The Executive equipment package costs £1,395 and upgrades the standard seven-inch central touchscreen media display to a 10.25-inch item, as well as adding Active Parking Assist with Parktronic; heated front seats; and Mirror package.





For £2,395, customers can specify the Premium equipment line which, in addition to the Executive line, adds a 10.25-inch cockpit display – creating a widescreen effect; 64-colour ambient lighting; illuminated door sills;

Keyless-Go; upgraded sound system; and a rear armrest.





The Premium Plus equipment line includes the Premium and Executive lines, and adds electrically-operated seats with memory function for the driver and front passenger; multibeam LED head lights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus; and a panoramic sunroof. Premium Plus is available for £3,595.

















