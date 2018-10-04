2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata new updates for the US

Mazda decided to extend its enhanced engine for the MX-5 Miata also in US. The most popular roadster in the world will use a SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter engine which boasts 17 percent more power and greater fuel-efficiency than last year’s model.





As a result of numerous changes, MX-5 is quicker, more responsive and aims to be more engaging to drive.





All 2019 MX-5s come standard in the U.S. with a SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter engine, producing 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. That represents an increase of 26 horsepower and 3 lb-ft of torque over the previous model.





The new engine comes paired to either a standard SKYACTIV-MT 6-speed manual transmission or an available 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and Sport mode.





MX-5 Sport continues to serve as the entry point into the MX-5 family, offered exclusively with a black soft top. Standard features include LED headlights and tail lights; 16-inch alloy wheels; cloth seats; dual power side mirrors; power windows; a 6-speaker audio system, including headrest speakers; Bluetooth phone pairing and audio streaming; two USB audio inputs; MAZDA CONNECT infotainment with a 7-inch monitor that features both touchscreen and Commander control functions; a leather-wrapped steering wheel, parking brake and shifter knob; steering-wheel-mounted audio controls; and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry.





For 2019, MX-5 Sport can be supplemented with the i-ACTIVSENSE Sport Package that adds low-speed Smart City Brake Support automatic emergency braking, Lane-Departure Warning and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.





Listening to customers’ demands, Mazda will offer a new GT-S Package for MX-5 Grand Touring models equipped with the SKYACTIV-MT 6-speed manual transmission, equipping those models with a front shock tower brace, limited-slip rear differential and Bilstein dampers.





The 2019 MX-5 Miata is currently on sale with a starting price of $25,730.









Tags: mazda, mazda mx-5, mazda mx-5 miata, mazda mx-5 miata us, 2019 mazda mx-5 miata, mazda miata, 2019 mazda miata

Posted in Mazda, New Vehicles