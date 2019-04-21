2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD launched in US
21 April 2019 07:52:37
Mazda announced at the 2019 New York International Auto Show the arrival of the 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD featuring the Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter diesel engine with pre-sales beginning immediately.
The 2019 CX-5 Signature AWD with Skyactiv-D 2.2 provides a high torque driving experience and revs freely at high rpms. The Skyactiv-D 2.2 engine is estimated to deliver 168 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 290 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm with an EPA estimated 27 mpg on city, 30 mpg on highway and 28 mpg overall. A sequential twin turbocharger realizes smooth and linear response from low to high engine speeds, and greatly increases low- and high-end torque (up to the 5,500 rpm rev limit).
Mazda worked closely with all proper federal and state agencies, such as the California Air Resources Board (CARB), to ensure that the Skyactiv-D 2.2 engine meets the required emission standards and passes all appropriate regulations. With a price of $41,000, the 2019 CX-5 Signature AWD with Skyactiv-D 2.2 is available in four color options: Jet Black or premium paint colors; Snowflake White Pearl, Soul Red Crystal and Machine Gray Metallic.
Pre-sale for the 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD with Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter diesel engine is available now.
