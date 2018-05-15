2019 Mazda CX-3 updates and pricing
15 May 2018 18:20:50
Mazda CX-3 is on the market for a long time so it needed some improvements to remain appealing to US customers. Introduced at the 2018 New York International Auto Show, the updated 2019 Mazda CX-3 has been retuned and refined.
The 2019 Mazda CX-3 incorporates improved materials, sound insulation, newly available full-leather seating surfaces and a standard electronic parking brake. As a result of adopting the electronic parking brake, CX-3’s center console and center armrest have been fully redesigned to accommodate significantly greater storage space.
Other updates include fully redesigned front seats and new rear armrest with built-in cupholders. The 2019 CX-3 carries a new front grille design in addition to new tail lights and wheels.
For 2019, the entry Mazda CX-3 Sport comes standard with new Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, fabric-upholstered seats, power windows, power remote door locks, power mirrors, push-button start, two USB ports, 16-inch alloy wheels, rearview camera and Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio pairing, among a long list of other features.
The standard MAZDA CONNECT features a 7-inch, full-color display that combines infotainment and diagnostic functions that can be controlled through voice command or the multi-function Commander control knob. Smart City Brake Support continues to be a standard safety feature on all CX-3 models.
Mazda CX-3’s new Sport i-ACTIVSENSE Package adds Mazda’s full suite of safety technologies, including Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Control, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Active Driving Display, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic climate control, automatic on/off LED headlights and LED combination tail lights.
All 2019 CX-3 models come equipped with a SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter engine, paired with a SKYACTIV-DRIVE six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift and sport modes. The engine has been retuned for refinement and efficiency. For 2019, it is rated to deliver 148 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 146 lb-ft torque at 2,800 RPM.
The 2019 Mazda CX-3 arrives at Mazda dealerships nationwide this May.
