2019 Lexus UX gets updated
16 September 2018 10:43:46
Lexus is updating its current UX range, the smallest crossover they have ever built, launched almost a year ago in most market around the globe. The 2019 Lexus UX will arrive in dealerships in December 2018. The UX 200 will have a starting price of $32,000. The UX 250h will follow in January 2019 with a starting price of $34,000.
The 2019 UX is the first Lexus constructed on the new Global Architecture Compact (GA-C) platform: a lightweight yet super-rigid structure, extremely low center of gravity and refined suspension tuning
Seen from outside, LED daytime running lights arranged in an arrowhead motif above the headlights complement the Lexus L-shaped lighting signature. These appear like brows above the standard single-projector dual-beam LED headlights or the optional ultra-small 3-projector LED units.
The full-width rear lights project a distinctive nighttime signature formed by a sequence of 120 LEDs tapering toward the center, measuring just 1/8” thin at its narrowest point.
The 2019 Lexus UX is offered in a palette of 12 exterior colors to accentuate its stunning lines. Two of those colors, Ultra White and Ultra Sonic Blue Mica 2.0, are exclusive to the F SPORT.
Two new colors were developed for the UX: Cadmium Orange creates vividness and a sense of depth using a multi-layer painting process that combines a red color base layer with a yellow interference mica layer. Nori Green offers a strong contrast between bright highlights and dark, calm shades. The mica particles have been enlarged as much as possible.
The UX F SPORT driving experience can be further enhanced with Active Sound Control (ASC), which generates the aural effect of up- and down-shifts like those of a geared automatic transmission.
Lexus designed the UX cabin to evoke the feel of a luxury sedan, but with the higher seating position and versatility experienced in a crossover. The materials and workmanship are pure Lexus, combining Japanese traditions.
The UX makes the driver feel more in touch with the road thanks to a “seat-in-control” concept. Critical vehicle functions are grouped around the driver’s side of the cabin, and the seatback shape allows the driver to operate them while maintaining a comfortable, natural posture.
The UX offers 8-way power adjustable front seats, with adjustable lumbar support for the driver as well as manual forward/backward adjustment for the headrests. Front seat cushions use springs and foam specially designed to gently envelop occupants.
The Lexus Remote Touch Interface (RTI) with haptic feedback in the 2019 UX is designed to feel as familiar to use as a smartphone. The RTI utilizes intuitive operations, such as double-tapping and flicking, to mimic common phone gestures. Frameless construction eliminates edges, and a special coating on the touch pad surface lets fingers easily slide over it while minimizing the appearance of fingerprints.
