2019 Kia Sorento gets updated during LA Motor Show

Kia is improving its offer in the big SUV segment with the introduction of the new 2019 Sorento at the Los Angeles Motor Show.





Aside from new front and rear fascias, the cabin integrates newly-added technology, including Driver Attention Warning,4 Lane Keep Assist and QuantumLogic Surround Sound.





In addition, the Sorento now pairs its available 3.3-liter V6 with a new 8-speed automatic transmission.





In terms of versatility, Sorento offers standard 40/20/40 second-row folding seats and 50/50 third-row folding seats now comes standard on all trims, providing space for up to seven passengers. The seating system is designed to offer optimum comfort and ideal seating positions to fulfill the needs of every occupant. For added luxury, also available are heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, 14-way power driver and 8-way power passenger seats, driver’s seat thigh extension and a 4-way headrest with one-button adjustment. And for 2019, Sorento now offers 2-way powered lumbar support for the front passenger on SX and SXL trims.





The Sorento interior also offers available dual-zone HVAC and panoramic sunroof, as well as available premium Nappa leather trim seating surfaces, similar to those found in Kia’s exciting new sports sedan, the Stinger. Newly available interior/seat colors are Mahogany and Terracotta for the SX and SXL trims, respectively. And updated interior accent trims are standard visual enhancements across all trim levels.





The 2019 Kia Sorento is loaded with technology, including an upgraded AVN 5.0 navigation system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay offered with higher level trims. The base level L trim gets a standard 7-inch user interface, also equipped with Android Auto2 and Apple CarPlay.3 And to eliminate the need for a charging cord, there’s now an available wireless charging tray for compatible Android devices, as well as Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X.





The spirited front- or all-wheel drive experience is brought to life with a choice of two proven engines, including a 2.4-liter inline-4 GDI or a 3.3-liter V6 GDI. For MY19, the 2.0-liter turbo I-4 will no longer be offered as part of Sorento’s powertrain strategy.













