2019 Jeep Renegade UK pricing announced

20 August 2018 18:23:08

Just a few weeks from the official reveal and ahead of its arrival in September, Jeep unveiled the official prices of the facelifted Renegade in the UK: a starting price of £19,200 for the Sport 1.0 GSE T3 120hp version.

New three and four-cylinder turbo petrol engines debut on the Jeep Renegade – the new engine family includes a 1.0-litre delivering 120hp and 190 Nm of torque and a 1.3-litre delivering 150hp or 180hp and 270 Nm of torque. The engine offering also includes the updated 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engines with SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction), all of which are Euro 6d-TEMP/D compliant.

The engine range on the new 2019 Renegade can be paired with a six-speed manual, DDCT (Dual Dry Clutch Transmission) and nine-speed automatic transmissions.
Depending on trim level, new Jeep Renegade can be equipped with Uconnect 5-inch or Uconnect 8.4-inch NAV, which include touchscreens and a more powerful processor with improved response capability. This allows for the driver to control the climate system, the sound system and much more directly from the Uconnect display, for additional safety while driving.

The new Jeep Renegade is available in two configurations, with two- or four-wheel drive. Legendary Jeep off-road capability is guaranteed by two advanced 4x4 systems, Jeep Active Drive and Jeep Active Drive Low.



