2019 Jeep Renegade facelift announced

Jeep saved the Fiat Chrysler Group with its increasing sales. Most of the merit goes to the Renegade, one of the best sold cars in the range.





The new 2019 Jeep Renegade will be unveiled at the Torino Motor Show on June 6. In spectacular Valentino Park, visitors will be able to see the new Jeep Renegade at this one-of-a-kind event, which is a homage to the fans of Jeep and to the show’s host city.





The Jeep Renegade set a new benchmark in the B-SUV segment in 2014 by blending Jeep’s legendary off-road capabilities with dimensions and styling perfect for enjoying city life. The new model year 2019 will feature a refreshed look and new engines.





A new family of three and four-cylinder petrol engines – a 1.0-litre delivering 120hp and a 1.3-litre delivering 150hp or 180hp – will be introduced to deliver increased efficiency and performance.





More details about the 2019 Jeep Renegade will be communicated in the second half of June.













Tags: jeep, jeep renegade, 2019 jeep renegade, fiat chrysler group, jeep renegade facelift

