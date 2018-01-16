2019 Jeep Cherokee - official pictures and details
16 January 2018 10:31:58
Jeep has officially unveiled the 2019 Jeep Cherokee during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show. On the design side, the new model comes with improved aerodynamic performance, a seven-slot grille and revised headlights. LED is standard on all trim levels.
The taillights have been redesigned and the liftgate is made out of a composite deisgn which shaves 18 pounds of weight compared to the old one.
Inside the cabin, the 2019 Jeep Cherokee features new air vents, a redesigned shifter, a revised center console and a 7 inch or 8.4 inch touchscreens with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity.
The cargo space has increased from 24.6 to 28 cubic feet and the space for passangers is also bigger.
Under the hood, the 2019 Jeep Cherokee will come with the 2.4 inline 180 horsepower engine. Also, customers will be able to pick the V6 3.2 liter unit rated at 271 horsepower. Both units are matted to a nine speed automatic transmission.
A 2.0 turbocharged engine is also good for 270 horsepower. We are talking about the same engine that can be found on the new Wrangler.
