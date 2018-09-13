2019 Jeep Cherokee facelift gets detailed

Jeep is ready to offer us, Europeans, another SUV, dedicated for adventures and off-roading. The Cherokee SUV, who was forgotten since the new Compass arrived, is now ready to receive a facelift.





The new Jeep Cherokee will be offered in the UK in Limited and Overland trim levels and with the 2.2-litre MultiJet 195 hp engine with automatic transmission. Prices will be announced closer to the car’s introduction.





The new exterior design features a new fascia, standard full LED headlamps, daylight running lamps (DRL) and fog lamps surrounded by bright trim details. The signature ‘waterfall’ bonnet has a new lightweight aluminium structure and is separate from the front wings.





The model’s tail lamps remain an integral part of the rear backlight graphic, which includes a thin homogenous LED light strip that wraps around the individual stop and turn tail lamps. Meanwhile, a new and redesigned lightweight composite tailgate includes an integrated light bar with release handle repositioned higher for added customer convenience. Additionally, the available hands-free tailgate is operated by making a kicking motion under the bumper to open.





The new Cherokee will continue to offer the pleasure of the open-air driving experience with the optional CommandView dual-pane power sunroof, which extends from the windscreen to the rear of the vehicle and is available as an option.





The standard Jeep Cherokee line-up offers five new wheel options including a 19-inch premium polished aluminium wheel on Overland models.





Consumers will also have their choice of 10 different exterior colours: Bright White, Diamond Black, Velvet Red, Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Light Brownstone, Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue (the last two exclusive for the Cherokee Trailhawk), and two all-new colours - Olive Green and Pearl White.





The reconfigurable instrument cluster features a thin-film transistor (TFT) LED 3.5-inch grayscale or 7-inch full-colour display. The 7-inch colour display shows information that the driver can easily configure – including turn-by-turn navigation, speed, real-time fuel economy, safety warnings, Adaptive Cruise Control-Plus, audio information and Jeep-specific features, such as the Selec-Terrain system.





At its heart, the 2.2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel features Stop/Start (ESS) technology. When paired with the nine-speed automatic transmission it produces 195 hp, 450 Nm of torque and is available in the 4x4 configuration (with 4WD LOW two-speed PTU available as an option) and - for the first time on Cherokee - also in the 4x2 configuration.





In the UK, Jeep Cherokee is equipped with the Uconnect 8.4-inch system, which includes enhanced processing power, faster start-up times and touchscreens that display high-resolution graphics. The system allows the driver to control many onboard features, including climate and audio, directly through the Uconnect display. Jeep Cherokee models equipped with the Uconnect 8.4 system features high-definition, full-colour capacitive touchscreens and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities.









Tags: 2019 jeep cherokee, new jeep cherokee, new jeep cherokee uk, uk jeep cherokee

Posted in Jeep, New Vehicles