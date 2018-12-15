2019 Jaguar XF updates detailed
15 December 2018 07:09:01
|Tweet
To appeal to its US customers, Jaguar unveiled a range of updates for the current XF model. The 2019 version of the premium four-door receives an enhanced infotainment system with expanded functionality, and a variety of standard interior refinements.
Under the hood, a pair of 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engines have been developed entirely in-house in two power ratings: 247hp / 269lb-ft (badged 25t) and 296hp / 295lb-ft (badged 30t).
All Ingenium engines deliver low levels of friction to optimize efficiency and refinement while the gasoline engines deploy twin scroll turbos to reduce lag and optimize power output. Jaguar also offers a 380hp 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. This all-aluminum powertrain is shared with the F-TYPE sports car. The 380hp engine is exclusive to the XF S, accelerating from 0-60mph in 5.0 seconds (0-100km/h in only 5.3 seconds) and on to an electronically limited top speed of 121mph.
New Jaguar XF features next-generation passive damper technology to enhance comfort.
Passive dampers enable frequency-dependent damping – the ability to vary damping force not only with the velocity at which the damper piston moves, but also as a function of its frequency. Inputs from road surface imperfections are high frequency inputs and large road undulations are low frequency.
The available Jaguar Adaptive Dynamics system monitors body movement 100 times per second and wheel movement 500 times per second, the control algorithms for the adaptive dampers further enhance low-speed ride comfort as well improve handling and agility at higher speeds.
First developed for the F-TYPE, Configurable Dynamics is available in conjunction with Adaptive Dynamics (standard on S models). The system allows the driver to individually tailor the throttle mapping, transmission shift strategy, steering feel and Adaptive Dynamics settings using the touchscreen.
For 2019, interior luxury and design is further heightened with a number of enhancements added as standard across the XF model range. These include: Suedecloth Headlining, Frameless Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, Bright Metal Pedals, Chrome Seat Switches, Illuminated Metal Treadplates with “Jaguar” Script and Premium Carpet Mats (except on the 300 SPORT).
Enhanced front seats in the Jaguar XF Portfolio model provide even more comfort for driver and front passenger with standard 20-way adjustable perforated Windsor Leather seats that include four-way lumbar adjustment and manually adjustable winged headrests.
2019 Jaguar XF updates detailed Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
First teaser with a new crossover concept from Infiniti
BMW 8 Series Coupe was modified by Manhart
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition smartphone is here
-
Tiff Needell is back with a classic test drive - this time is the new BMW 8 Series
Jaguar has some pet-friendly accessories for your beloved companion
2018 Nurburgring crash compilation - that time has arrived
Related Specs
1960 Jaguar E2AEngine: Inline-6, Power: 220.0 kw / 295 bhp @ 6800 rpmN/A
2001 Jaguar R2Engine: 72 Degree, Aluminum Alloy, Ford-Cosworth V10 CR-3N/AN/A
2009 Jaguar XF-REngine: V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 413 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2008 Jaguar XF SV8Engine: 90 Degree Aluminum V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 4000 ft lbs
1993 Jaguar XJ220Engine: TWR Rover Metro 6R4 V6, Power: 404.2 kw / 542.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 644.0 nm / 475.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar I-Pace concept makes final tests in Los Angeles
Jaguar is getting closer to its first electric SUV, already anticipated by the I-Pace Concept, unveiled last year during the Los Angeles Motor Show. Now, ...
Jaguar is getting closer to its first electric SUV, already anticipated by the I-Pace Concept, unveiled last year during the Los Angeles Motor Show. Now, ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Aston Martin Valkyrie V12 engine detailed
Aston Martin is one of the best names in the industry when it comes to building V12 engines. It has a long heritage and it seems is not willing to abandon ...
Aston Martin is one of the best names in the industry when it comes to building V12 engines. It has a long heritage and it seems is not willing to abandon ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition phone announced
We are used to see exclusive accessories built together with famous names in automotive industry. McLaren the creator of high performance sports and supercars ...
We are used to see exclusive accessories built together with famous names in automotive industry. McLaren the creator of high performance sports and supercars ...
Various News
Toyota and Lexus issue US recall
Toyota is playing safe in the US and issuing a safety recall, even though this is not good for the image of a manufacturer who had some impressive recalls ...
Toyota is playing safe in the US and issuing a safety recall, even though this is not good for the image of a manufacturer who had some impressive recalls ...
Motorsports
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross T1 to compete in Dakar Rally
Mitsubishi is one of the biggest name ever competed in Dakar Rally. The Japanese brand has a long heritage when it comes to winning the difficult rally. ...
Mitsubishi is one of the biggest name ever competed in Dakar Rally. The Japanese brand has a long heritage when it comes to winning the difficult rally. ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...