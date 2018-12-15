2019 Jaguar XF updates detailed

To appeal to its US customers, Jaguar unveiled a range of updates for the current XF model. The 2019 version of the premium four-door receives an enhanced infotainment system with expanded functionality, and a variety of standard interior refinements.





Under the hood, a pair of 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engines have been developed entirely in-house in two power ratings: 247hp / 269lb-ft (badged 25t) and 296hp / 295lb-ft (badged 30t).





All Ingenium engines deliver low levels of friction to optimize efficiency and refinement while the gasoline engines deploy twin scroll turbos to reduce lag and optimize power output. Jaguar also offers a 380hp 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. This all-aluminum powertrain is shared with the F-TYPE sports car. The 380hp engine is exclusive to the XF S, accelerating from 0-60mph in 5.0 seconds (0-100km/h in only 5.3 seconds) and on to an electronically limited top speed of 121mph.





New Jaguar XF features next-generation passive damper technology to enhance comfort.





Passive dampers enable frequency-dependent damping – the ability to vary damping force not only with the velocity at which the damper piston moves, but also as a function of its frequency. Inputs from road surface imperfections are high frequency inputs and large road undulations are low frequency.





The available Jaguar Adaptive Dynamics system monitors body movement 100 times per second and wheel movement 500 times per second, the control algorithms for the adaptive dampers further enhance low-speed ride comfort as well improve handling and agility at higher speeds.





First developed for the F-TYPE, Configurable Dynamics is available in conjunction with Adaptive Dynamics (standard on S models). The system allows the driver to individually tailor the throttle mapping, transmission shift strategy, steering feel and Adaptive Dynamics settings using the touchscreen.





For 2019, interior luxury and design is further heightened with a number of enhancements added as standard across the XF model range. These include: Suedecloth Headlining, Frameless Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, Bright Metal Pedals, Chrome Seat Switches, Illuminated Metal Treadplates with “Jaguar” Script and Premium Carpet Mats (except on the 300 SPORT).





Enhanced front seats in the Jaguar XF Portfolio model provide even more comfort for driver and front passenger with standard 20-way adjustable perforated Windsor Leather seats that include four-way lumbar adjustment and manually adjustable winged headrests.

















