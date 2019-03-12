2019 Jaguar XE facelift introduced

Already for a long time on the market, the current generation Jaguar XE needed a new face and some technology updates.





The new Jaguar XE delivers an enhanced exterior design, all-new luxurious interior and advanced technologies, including a segment-first ClearSight rear view mirror, utilising a wide-angle rear facing camera. The XE also becomes first-in-class to offer a diesel variant compliant with the stringent RDE2 NOx emissions limit, well ahead of the January 2021 legislative deadline.





The influence of Jaguar’s flagship two-seater sportscar is also evident as both the SportShift gear selector and JaguarDrive Control switch shared with the F-TYPE are on the revised centre console.





A new steering wheel, shared with the all-electric I-PACE, features hidden-until-lit graphics and capacitive switches for intuitive, tactile control of key functions.





XE’s entry-level specification now features an automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, electric leather seats, all-LED headlights and tail-lights with updated signature graphics, front and rear park aid, rear camera and lane keep assist. Customers can select from S, SE and HSE trim levels, with each also available in sporty R-Dynamic guise.





The new XE is also the smartest and most connected yet. Jaguar’s Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, shared with I-PACE, is also available for the first time, delivering instinctive control through a pair of seamlessly integrated high-resolution touchscreens. Wireless device charging and clever Smart Settings technology also make their first appearance in the XE.





The first-in-segment ClearSight interior rear view mirror improves safety and convenience by ensuring the driver has an unobstructed view of the road behind. Using a wide-angle rear-facing camera, the system feeds images to a high-definition screen within the frameless rear view mirror; unhindered by tall rear passengers, poor light or rain on the rear screen.





The new XE is available with a choice of clean and efficient Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol is available with 250PS and 300PS outputs, badged P250 and P300 respectively, while the efficient 180PS Ingenium diesel, badged D180, delivers 430Nm of torque and fuel consumption of up to 57.6mpg.





Jaguar’s latest diesel engines have approximately 25% better fuel economy than petrol engines, produce around 15% less CO2 and emit around the same amount of NOx. For drivers that travel more than 12,000 miles a year, a diesel engine is often the most cost-effective and environmentally friendly choice.





















