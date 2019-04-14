2019 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition announced

New York Motor Show will gather a strong presence this year also. Infiniti will be present with an important concept for the company and also a special model. INFINITI will debut the new 2019 Q50 Signature Edition – which offers the sedan's most popular features combined with unique exterior finishes – as well as the INFINITI Q Inspiration concept.





In addition to the 2019 Q50 Signature Edition and the Q Inspiration concept, INFINITI will also display its full model lineup, including the latest SUVs, the INFINITI QX50 and QX80.





The Q50 Signature Edition strikes an ideal balance of performance and luxury, starting with the company's award-winning 300-horsepower VR-series 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine under the hood. Unique exterior treatments include sport design front and rear fascias, special Signature Edition trunk badging, and exclusive 19-inch bright-finish Signature Edition alloy wheels. Interior appointments for the 2019 Q50 Signature Edition include Kacchu aluminum trim and leather-appointed sport seats.





Standard on this model are a suite of features typically offered through the ProASSIST Package, including Blind Spot Warning, Around View Mirror with Moving Object Detection, front and rear sonar system, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Backup Collision Intervention.





The 2019 Q50 Signature Edition will be available in five colors: Black Obsidian, Graphite Shadow, Liquid Platinum, Pure White and Iridium Blue. Production of the 2019 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition vehicles will be limited, and this model will be available at INFINITI retailers in May 2019.





