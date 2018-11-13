2019 Hyundai Veloster N US pricing announced

Hyundai is extending its N performance range with the introduction of the most powerful Veloster ever. The new 2019 Veloster N with the standard manual transmission model starts at $26,900 and the Performance Package model at $29,000, both excluding $885 destination charges.





All 2019 Veloster N models feature a manual transmission and will begin arriving at dealerships in December.





Building on top of the already performance-focused Veloster Turbo, the Veloster N adds a comprehensive degree of exterior, interior and mechanical differentiation. The 2.0L Turbocharged engine puts out up to 275 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque.





All the chassis hardware upgrades and countless hours of tuning provide a driving experience that has already drawn unanimous praise from top-tier media outlets on the demanding Nürburgring in Germany.













Tags: hyundai, hyundai veloster n, 2019 hyundai veloster, hyundai veloster n us pricing

Posted in Hyundai, New Vehicles