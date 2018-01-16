Home » News » Hyundai » 2019 Hyundai Veloster N has 275 horsepower

2019 Hyundai Veloster N has 275 horsepower

16 January 2018 10:39:08

Hyundai has officially unveiled the all-new generation 2019 Hyundai Veloster during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show. But the most important addition to the line-up is the new 2019 Hyundai Veloster N which was developed by the same N Division guys. 

Under the hood, the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N comes with a 2.0 liter turbo engine rated at 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque available from 1.450 rpm up to 4.700 rpm. The engine is matted to a six speed manual and this will be the only transmission available on this version. 

Just like in the Honda Civic Type R, the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N comes with an automatic rev-match system that revs the engine to a proper rpm when you change down the gears. 

The front suspension is called Power Sense and according to Hyundai this technology will be able to deliver no torque steer/ We'll see if that is true. Adaptive dampers and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential are also on the table. 
 
 
 
 
 

Posted in Hyundai, New Vehicles

