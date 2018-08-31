Home » News » Hyundai » 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL pricing and trim levels

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL pricing and trim levels

31 August 2018

Hyundai is upgrading its US range with the introduction of its biggest model yet. The all new 2019 Santa Fe XL was updated but offers no price increase compared to the previous model. 

Pricing starts at $30,850 for the SE FWD model. The Santa Fe XL SE AWD is priced at $32,600, $39,550 for the Santa Fe XL Limited FWD Ultimate and $42,300 for the XL Limited AWD Ultimate.

Santa Fe XL’s on-board eight-inch navigation system features a variety of updates including a faster processor, traffic flow and incident data without ever paying for a subscription via HD Radio, and a dedicated ‘Favorites’ hard button providing a personalized customer experience.
The standard list of equipment for the Santa FE XL SE trim include: 3.3L GDI V6 engine, Chrome-tipped dual exhaust, 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC, 18-inch alloy wheels, Drive Mode Select, Vehicle Stability Management with ESC and Traction Control System, LED headlight accents, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), Automatic headlight control, Chrome door handles, Solar front glass and privacy rear glass, Remote keyless entry system with alarm, Stain-resistant cloth seats (YES Essentials fabric), Power driver seat with 4-way lumbar control, Air conditioning with cabin air filter, Steering wheel mounted phone, audio and cruise controls, 7-inch Display Audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.



