2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL pricing and trim levels
31 August 2018 07:07:52
Hyundai is upgrading its US range with the introduction of its biggest model yet. The all new 2019 Santa Fe XL was updated but offers no price increase compared to the previous model.
Pricing starts at $30,850 for the SE FWD model. The Santa Fe XL SE AWD is priced at $32,600, $39,550 for the Santa Fe XL Limited FWD Ultimate and $42,300 for the XL Limited AWD Ultimate.
Santa Fe XL’s on-board eight-inch navigation system features a variety of updates including a faster processor, traffic flow and incident data without ever paying for a subscription via HD Radio, and a dedicated ‘Favorites’ hard button providing a personalized customer experience.
The standard list of equipment for the Santa FE XL SE trim include: 3.3L GDI V6 engine, Chrome-tipped dual exhaust, 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC, 18-inch alloy wheels, Drive Mode Select, Vehicle Stability Management with ESC and Traction Control System, LED headlight accents, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), Automatic headlight control, Chrome door handles, Solar front glass and privacy rear glass, Remote keyless entry system with alarm, Stain-resistant cloth seats (YES Essentials fabric), Power driver seat with 4-way lumbar control, Air conditioning with cabin air filter, Steering wheel mounted phone, audio and cruise controls, 7-inch Display Audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Opel already teased its future design philosophy and now i going even further with an official photo. Due to be revealed later this year, the GT X Experimental ...
McLaren Special Operations is always working on exclusive cars and does not lose any occasion to introduce this special cars to its clients. The newest ...
Chinese automakers dream of coming to Europe, a market that is very selective, especially when it comes to cars imported form Asia. Even so, Chery thinks ...
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
In the future years, mercedes is going to invest more and more into its technology. To show us the progress of its laboratories, Mercedes-Benz unveiled ...
If you ever want to be Clarkson, May or Hammond, here is your chance. But don't get too excited because you'll not be able to replace one of the guys ...
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
