2019 Hyundai Nexo UK pricing announced

Hyundai is increasing its presence in the UK with the launch of its first fuel-cell vehicle, the Nexo. The second generation of the model is available to order directly from Hyundai Motor UK.





NEXO brings the very latest in hydrogen fuel cell and electric powertrain technology, with a range of up to 414 miles and it joins Kona Electric and IONIQ Electric as the latest electrified Hyundai model available in the UK and one of the 44 new electrified models that Hyundai Motor Group pledge to launch by 2025.





Available in one high trim specification, the £65,995 Premium SE, NEXO is a bespoke SUV with a distinctive frontal design that incorporates the Hyundai cascading grille and which further includes a full width LED positioning lamp, composite LED headlamps and combined LED daytime running lamp and indicators. At the side, 19 inch alloy wheels, gloss black door mirror housings and a silver garnish on the lower doors continue the stylish design, which is finalised at the rear with a high level gloss black spoiler and LED combination lamps.





Underneath, a fully enclosed underside and front and rear wheel air deflectors complete the aero work, allowing NEXO’s full size SUV body to achieve a drag coefficient of just 0.329.





The interior of NEXO has been designed to complement the clean and aerodynamic exterior, with a Greige two tone interior trim incorporating cloth and faux leather seats, with the heated and ventilated front seats featuring full electrical adjustment, whilst the rear outermost seats offering independent heating. Dual zone climate control, sunroof, rear centre console ventilation, heated steering wheel, USB and QI wireless charging points and smart electric tailgate are just some of the specification highlights.





Situated within the drivers eye line is NEXO’s 7 inch LCD supervision instrument cluster, providing important driving information such as speed, fuel, temperature, power and odometer gauges. The supervision cluster also houses NEXO’s Blind Spot View Monitor, providing an on screen display fed from NEXO’s door mirror mounted cameras when the indicators a used and providing a real time display of the driver’s blind spot areas, enhancing rearward visibility in dark or adverse weather conditions.





NEXO’s fuel cell electric powertrain offers the latest in fuel cell electric vehicle technology, with increased performance over its ix35 Fuel Cell predecessor, with a system output of 120kW/163ps and 395Nm torque.





NEXO is available in 5 exterior colour finishes, White Cream, Cocoon Silver, Copper Metallic, Dusk Blue and the launch colour, Titanium Grey. All exterior paint finishes are no cost options, with the interior featuring a two tone greige interior finish.

















