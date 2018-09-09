2019 Hyundai Elantra US pricing announced

Hyundai is introducing the updated Elantra on the Us market, trying to improve its presence in the compact segment. The four-door car starts at $17,100 for the SE model.





Entry SE M/T adds rearview camera with five-inch color screen, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, and steering wheel audio controls. Automatic transmission equipped models maintain the same $1,000 price walk as the 2018 model year.





SmartSense technologies on the 2019 Elantra include: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Driver Attention Warning, which are all standard on the 2019 Elantra SEL trim and above. The high-volume Elantra SEL is priced at $19,400.





The exterior design changes include new hood, front fenders, front fascia, grille, and headlights, new trunk, taillights, and rear fascia, new 16- and 17-inch wheel designs, new 15-inch alloy wheel design on Eco trim and LED headlights applied to Limited and Sport trims.





Now in its sixth generation, the Elantra has sold more than 3 million units since its launch in the U.S. in 1991. Elantra has received numerous accolades including the most recent IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus for model year 2018.









