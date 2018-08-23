2019 Hyundai Elantra gets new Smart Sense pack

Hyundai updates the current generation Elantra and introduces a series of upgrades for the safety of its passengers. Hyundai SmartSense offers a variety of advanced active safety and convenience features. SmartSense technologies available as options on the 2019 Elantra include: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Assist and Safe Exit Assist.





Most of these features have been added to the SEL trim level and above meaning they are now available on 75 percent of the Elantra lineup. SmartSense safety features have been added to the SEL, Value Edition, Eco, Limited and Sport (SEL and above) trims and include the following:





- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (camera-only type) that is designed to help detect and monitor the vehicle ahead and warn the driver if a collision may be imminent. The system also initiates automatic braking when it detects a slower or stopped vehicle ahead.

- Lane Keep Assist that detects the lane on the road and may apply steering wheel control if the vehicle leaves the lane when the vehicle speed is over 40 mph.

- Driver Attention Alert that warns the driver of tired driving patterns with an audible alert and visual warning displayed on the instrument cluster.





SmartSense features included on the Elantra Limited with Ultimate Package include:





- Safe Exit Assist that may sound an alert when a vehicle approaches from behind letting passengers know it may not be safe to open the door to exit the vehicle.





- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection is a technology that utilizes both the front forward-facing radar and camera through sensor fusion to help detect a vehicle or pedestrian, and warn the driver of a potential collision. If the driver does not react to avoid the impact, the system may apply emergency braking in certain circumstances.





Now in its sixth generation, the Elantra has sold more than 3 million units since its launch in the U.S. in 1991. The newly designed 2019 Elantra will be available in the US later this fall.









