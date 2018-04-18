2019 Honda Odyssey US pricing announced
18 April 2018 06:10:41
Honda has updated one of its most beloved cars in the US: the family-friendly Odyssey. And now the car will be available to order in all Honda dealers across the US with a starting price of $30,090 (excluding $975 destination and handling charge). The Honda Odyssey continues in 2018 as the most popular retail minivan in America.
The 2019 Odyssey offers the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment. Honda Sensing includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).
Available with Touring and Elite trims, CabinWatch allows the driver and front passenger to view the second- and third-row passengers via the 8-inch Display Audio screen, using a ceiling-mounted camera with infrared capability. Odyssey's available CabinTalk in-car public address system allows the driver to talk with the second- and third-row passengers through the second- and third-row speakers and, in models equipped with the Rear Entertainment System, through the wireless headphones.
The list of car technologies include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, CabinControl app, Social Playlist which works as a virtual family jukebox, 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi, and a 10-inch, high-resolution Rear Entertainment System with Blu-Ray and streaming video capabilities. For 2019, EX-L and above trims add a second 2.5-amp USB port inside the center console.
The 2019 Odyssey is powered by a 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC 24-valve SOHC V6 engine with Variable Cylinder Management (VCM). This engine is paired with one of two transmissions: A 9-speed automatic (9AT) for LX, EX, EX-L, and EX-L Navi/RES trims, or a 10-speed automatic (10AT) for Touring and Elite trims.
