2019 Honda Insight updates detailed
25 June 2018 05:47:45
Honda is updating the new Insight with a 2019 version that is boasting a higher level of standard premium features, and has a price starting at $22,830.
The 2019 Insight is powered by the third generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid drivetrain. A 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC Atkinson-cycle inline-4 engine with 40.5-percent thermal efficiency is paired to an electric propulsion motor that produces 197 lb.-ft. of torque for a total system output of 151 horsepower. Thanks to its two-motor design, Insight operates without the need for a conventional automatic transmission.
Insight's total system output of 151-horsepower provides brisk acceleration, yet it also receives an EPA rating of up to 55 mpg in the city, putting it among the best hybrids on the market.
Insight comes in three different trim levels: LX, EX, and Touring. All Insights come standard with multi-element LED headlights, push-button start, and the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. Among other features, Insight EX adds an 8-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while Insight Touring adds leather seating surfaces, an 8-way power driver's seat, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more.
The 2019 Insight's battery is housed in a compact power unit (IPU) mounted under the rear seats, allowing Insight to offer a 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space (LX/EX) that rivals many midsize sedans, and a folding rear seatback for long loads (60/40 split in EX and Touring trims).
The 2019 Honda Insight for the North American market is manufactured, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, exclusively at Honda's Greensburg, Indiana auto plant alongside Civic and CR-V. Its hybrid powertrain, including the 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle, two-motor system and intelligent power unit (IPU) containing the hybrid battery pack, is produced in Ohio.
