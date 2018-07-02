2019 Honda Insight Hybrid launched in US

Honda extends its presence in the US hybrid segment with the new and improved version of the Insight.





2019 Honda Insight goes on-sale at dealerships, offering customers a premium driving experience, good fuel economy ratings and advanced standard safety features with a price starting at $22,830.





The 2019 Insight combines best-in-class passenger space, premium interior appointments, upscale styling and a driving experience that far exceeds its hybrid competition.





With 151 horsepower, Insight offers good acceleration, yet receives an EPA city rating of 55 mpg (LX/EX trims). Additionally, it has comparatively low starting price and generous level of standard equipment.





Available in LX, EX, and Touring trims, all Insight trims come standard with multi-element LED headlights, push-button start, a digital driver's meter and the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies.





Among other features, Insight EX adds an 8-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while Insight Touring adds leather seating surfaces, an 8-way power driver's seat, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, dual-zone automatic climate control and more.





The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport/utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.













Tags: honda, honda insight, 2019 honda insight hybrid, honda insight us pricing

