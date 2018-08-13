Home » News » Honda » 2019 Honda HR-V facelift unveiled

2019 Honda HR-V facelift unveiled

13 August 2018 18:17:48

Honda spotted the potential for small SUV's on the European market even since 2016, when it introduced the HR-V. To further makes its model appealing, Honda is now updating the HR-V on the European market. 

The new model features enhanced exterior styling, updates to the interior and a range of advanced technologies.

Upgrades to the exterior include a more substantial interpretation of Honda’s 'Solid Wing Face’ graphic, with a new, high-gloss dark chrome panel that replaces the black-and-chrome combination above the grille. The front bumper features deeper air intake sections that house circular fog lights, and the headlights now have projector lenses with redesigned LED daytime running lights as standard.

Higher-grade models feature a new 17-inch alloy design, and the exhaust tailpipe has a unique chrome finisher. The headlights and rear lights are upgraded to full LED units, and the rear casings are enhanced with dark ‘smoked’ effect.
Honda will offer a choice of eight exterior colours for the 2019 HR-V, including the addition of Midnight Blue Beam Metallic. The other colour choices comprise: Milano Red; Platinum White and Crystal Black in a pearlescent finish; and Lunar Silver, Modern Steel, Brilliant Sporty Blue and Ruse Black metallic hues.

From launch, the 2019 Honda HR-V will be available with the 1.5-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine, which offers an output of 130 hp and maximum torque of 155 Nm at 4,600 rpm. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) takes 10.2 seconds when equipped with the six-speed manual (6MT), and 10.9 seconds with the optional CVT. The petrol engine offers an average fuel economy of 53.2 mpg and official average CO2 emissions of 121 g/km for the CVT model.

Honda has improved the interior quietness and refinement of the HR-V by adding greater levels of insulating material around the car, including around the front bulkhead and wheel arches, the boot structure, and both front and rear door panels. Depending on model grade, the 2019 HR-V will also be equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for the first time. ANC is designed to reduce low-frequency noise in the interior by monitoring for such noises using two in-cabin microphones, and then cancelling them out with precisely-timed ‘reverse phase’ audio signals through the speakers.

Production of 2019 HR-V 1.5L i-VTEC variants has started with the deliveries commencing from October. A sportier, 1.5L VTEC TURBO engine will follow with availability from spring 2019, alongside a 1.6L i-DTEC diesel engine.




