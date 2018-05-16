2019 Honda Fit US pricing announced

Honda has updated the current Fit range and is introducing the car on the US market starting this May. It starts at $16,190 (excluding $890 destination and handling), unchanged from the previous model year.





The 2019 Fit lineup includes the Fit LX, aggressively styled Fit Sport, the upgraded Fit EX, and leather-lined Fit EX-L. With available Honda Sensing, the 2019 Fit provides one of the most robust suites of advanced driver-assistive and safety technology packages in the subcompact car segment. Better yet, Fit LX models equipped with Honda Sensing® start under $18,000.





Combined to either a slick-shifting 6-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT2), Fit's 1.5-liter direct-injected 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine produces a peak output of up to 130 horsepower and 114 lb.-ft. of torque.





The 2019 Fit carries an EPA fuel economy rating of 29/36/31 mpg (city/highway/combined)3 for the manual transmission, and 33/40/36 mpg for CVT models.





Standard features on all Fit models include rearview camera, liftgate spoiler, auto on-off headlights, LED taillights, Bluetooth, and a multi-function center console.





Fit's vibrant palette of exterior color consists of eight choices: Helios Yellow Pearl, Orange Fury, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Milano Red, Aegean Blue Metallic, and new Platinum White Pearl.





For the latest in-vehicle connectivity experience, Sport models and up include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration through a high-resolution, 7-inch touchscreen. The available Honda Sensing® suite of technologies includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and pedestrian detection, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and new Auto High-Beams.





















Tags: honda, honda fit, honda fit us pricing, 2019 honda fit pricing, 2019 honda fit

Posted in Honda, New Vehicles