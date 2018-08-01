2019 Honda CR-V UK pricing announced
1 August 2018 17:16:30
|Tweet
Honda is making a comeback in the compact SUV market with the launch of the new generation CR-V. The car is already enjoying success in US and Asia, but Europe was left behind. Now, the new CR-V will start from £25,995 for a 2WD manual S grade and top out at £36,455 for an AWD EX with CVT.
Available in dealer showrooms from early September, the new CR-V follows the grading of the previous generation rising from the entry level S grade to SE, SR and finishing at the top of the range EX. The 1.5 i-VTEC petrol engine will come with a choice of two and all-wheel drive and in both manual transmission and CVT.
Standard across all grades is parking sensors and a rear view camera as well as Honda SENSING; Honda’s suite of safety features which includes collision mitigation braking system, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. SR and EX will also feature blind spot warning and cross traffic monitoring, while the CVT version will feature low speed follow.
SR grade also adds smart entry and start, leather interior, active cornering lights and front windscreen de-icer; while EX further includes a heated steering wheel, head up display, hands free access power tailgate, heated rear seats and panoramic glass sunroof.
2019 Honda CR-V UK pricing announced Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Honda S2000 CR ConceptEngine: Inline 4, Power: 176.7 kw / 237 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 219.64 nm / 162 ft lbs @ 6800 rpm
1995 Honda Argento Viva CocneptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 141.7 kw / 190.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 237.0 nm / 174.8 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm
2006 Honda Civic SiEngine: Aluminum-Alloy Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 188.46 nm / 139 ft lbs @ 6200 rpm
2002 Honda Civic Si ConceptEngine: All Alumunum, Inline-4, Power: 171.5 kw / 230.0 bhpN/A
2006 Honda Civic Si Sport ConceptEngine: Aluminum-Alloy Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 188.46 nm / 139 ft lbs @ 6200 rpm
New Vehicles
New Mitsubishi Shogun launched in UK
Mitsubishi is expanding its offer in the uK with the introduction of a car designed for those who need a real off-road tool. If the Mitsubishi Outlander ...
Mitsubishi is expanding its offer in the uK with the introduction of a car designed for those who need a real off-road tool. If the Mitsubishi Outlander ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen Atlas five-seat version to be built in Chattanooga
Volkswagen continues to develop its US presence and to build new cars across the Ocean. Atlas was one of the products dedicated exclusively to US market. ...
Volkswagen continues to develop its US presence and to build new cars across the Ocean. Atlas was one of the products dedicated exclusively to US market. ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Bugatti Chiron Divo announced
To keep their clients attention, Bugatti is always launching special editions of its supercar. This time, Chiron is to be offered as a unique model, called ...
To keep their clients attention, Bugatti is always launching special editions of its supercar. This time, Chiron is to be offered as a unique model, called ...
Market News
Aston Martin reached record sales in 2017
Even if Ferrari and Lamborghini are delivering record numbers year by year, Aston martin is not just standing and watching. The UK-base supercar managed ...
Even if Ferrari and Lamborghini are delivering record numbers year by year, Aston martin is not just standing and watching. The UK-base supercar managed ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Various News
The next Volvo S60 won't have a diesel engine
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next ...
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
Lamborghini has a new teaser with the Avantador SVJ
As you already know, Lamborghini is working on a new special project that is called Aventador SVJ. But let's start with the name. An Aventador SV we already ...
As you already know, Lamborghini is working on a new special project that is called Aventador SVJ. But let's start with the name. An Aventador SV we already ...