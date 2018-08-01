2019 Honda CR-V UK pricing announced

Honda is making a comeback in the compact SUV market with the launch of the new generation CR-V. The car is already enjoying success in US and Asia, but Europe was left behind. Now, the new CR-V will start from £25,995 for a 2WD manual S grade and top out at £36,455 for an AWD EX with CVT.





Available in dealer showrooms from early September, the new CR-V follows the grading of the previous generation rising from the entry level S grade to SE, SR and finishing at the top of the range EX. The 1.5 i-VTEC petrol engine will come with a choice of two and all-wheel drive and in both manual transmission and CVT.





Standard across all grades is parking sensors and a rear view camera as well as Honda SENSING; Honda’s suite of safety features which includes collision mitigation braking system, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. SR and EX will also feature blind spot warning and cross traffic monitoring, while the CVT version will feature low speed follow.





SR grade also adds smart entry and start, leather interior, active cornering lights and front windscreen de-icer; while EX further includes a heated steering wheel, head up display, hands free access power tailgate, heated rear seats and panoramic glass sunroof.









