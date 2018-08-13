2019 Honda Civic Coupe and Sedan updates announced
Recently introduced on the US market, the Honda Civic sedan is already benefiting some updates, along with its coupe brother. The 2019 version of the current Honda Civic includes a new Sport trim for both body styles and standard Honda Sensing technology on all trims.
Changes at the front further accentuate the model's low and wide athletic stance and sporty good looks with a new piano black upper fascia "wing," restyled lower fascia, bumper and lower grille, a full-width front splitter, chrome side pod accents, and updated halogen or LED headlights.
A chrome accent on the lower rear bumper of the Sedan and new wheel designs for both models – including larger 18-inch rims on the Touring trim – round out the exterior styling updates on the returning trims.
New Civic Sport benefits from a piano black lower front fascia, side pod accents and, for Sedan, an added rear decklid spoiler, plus a splitter-style rear lower bumper incorporating a chrome polygonal exhaust finisher similar to Civic Si. Larger 18-inch (+1 inch) 10-spoke alloy wheels with Berlina Black finish complete the Sport's more aggressive look. The Sport trim features a high-revving 2.0-liter 16-valve DOHC VTEC® engine mated to either a smooth and efficient CVT with G-Shift Control or a slick-shifting 6-speed manual. Adding more tech to the Sport, the new trim receives the updated 7-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and volume button.
Honda Sensing is becoming standard equipment on all vehicles by the 2022 model year, so all trims of the 2019 Civic Sedan and Coupe from LX to Touring feature Honda Sensing technology, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). For the 2019 model year, Honda Sensing is standard or available equipment on all Honda car and light truck nameplates.
