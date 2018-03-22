2019 Honda Accord Hybrid US pricing announced
22 March 2018 16:17:18
|Tweet
Discontinued in Europe, the Honda Accord continues with a brand new generation on the US market. Here, it will also come with a hybrid version. The 2018 Accord Hybrid will begin arriving in dealerships starting March 23 as the latest addition to Honda's growing portfolio of electrified vehicles.
The Accord Hybrid lineup now comes in five trim levels: Hybrid, EX (new), EX-L, EX-L Navi (new), and Touring. Better yet, the new Accord Hybrid is more affordable thanks to a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $25,100 (excluding $890 destination and handling), reflecting a $4,505 drop compared to the previous model.
Despite this lower entry point, the Accord Hybrid still offers a lengthy list of standard equipment, such as 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights (low beam) and taillights, dual-zone climate control, Smart entry with Push-button Start, a 7-inch TFT digital driver's meter, a multi-angle rearview camera, and the Honda Sensing® suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, which bundles together Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, and Traffic Sign Recognition.
The 2018 Accord Hybrid is powered by the third generation of Honda's innovative two-motor hybrid powertrain, which pairs a 2.0-liter DOHC i-VTEC Atkinson-cycle inline-4 engine with 40-percent thermal efficiency to an electric propulsion motor that churns out 232 lb.-ft. of torque for a class-leading total system output of 212 horsepower. As before, the Accord two-motor system operates without the need for a conventional automatic transmission.
The Accord Hybrid's powertrain operates by seamlessly shifting between three distinct drive operations: EV Drive (100-percent electric motor), Hybrid Drive (electric motor and gasoline engine [driving the generator motor]) and Engine Drive (gasoline engine), utilizing power from the gasoline engine and electric motors to accommodate the current driving conditions.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Honda Accord ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A
2000 Honda Accord Euro REngine: Inline-4, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 221 nm / 163.0 ft lbs @ 6700 rpm
1994 Honda NSX GT2Engine: RX306 90 Degree V6, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A
1965 Honda RA272Engine: Water-Cooled V12, Power: 171.5 kw / 230 bhp @ 1200 rpmN/A
2000 Honda S2000Engine: Inline 4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 8300 rpm, Torque: 207.4 nm / 153.0 ft lbs @ 7500 rpm
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Pop.Up Next car developed by Audi and Airbus
More and more automotive companies are co-developing cars with parteners from different areas. An entirely electric, fully automatic concept for horizontal ...
More and more automotive companies are co-developing cars with parteners from different areas. An entirely electric, fully automatic concept for horizontal ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Various News
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
Motorsports
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...