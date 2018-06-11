2019 GMC Sierra Elevation special edition launched
11 June 2018 05:02:54
To keep up with Ford F-150 constant success, GMC is constantly expanding its offer in the US. This time is about a new version of the 2019 GMC Sierra. It is called Elevation and, along with Denali, AT4 and SLT, is designed to meet the needs and preferences of discerning GMC customers.
The next generation Sierras are built upon a prominent foundation of strong bodywork that incorporates chiseled fenders and a tall, powerful hood capped with a bigger and bolder grille than any Sierra prior. Elevation sets itself apart with distinct monochromatic door handles, bumpers and grille surround. The design is amplified by black exterior accents, including the grille insert, tow hooks, side window trim and standard 20-inch aluminum wheels.
New high-intensity LED headlamps that incorporate C-shaped "light blade" signature lighting elements, LED fog lamps and C-shaped LED elements within the taillights are all standard.
The Sierra Elevation is based off the double cab model and is offered with two- or four-wheel-drive configurations. The next generation double cab has nearly 3 inches of additional rear-seat legroom compared to the current model and best-in-class double cab front head- and legroom (max.).
For those who frequently venture off-road, Sierra Elevation is available with the X31 Off Road package, which includes unique suspension tuning with Rancho shocks, locking rear differential, Hill Descent Control, protective underbody skidplates, heavy-duty air filter, dual exhaust system and a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing topped off with all-terrain tires.
The Sierra Elevation is available with a number of new engine and transmission configurations that deliver the perfect blend of power and capability.
Standard on the 2019 Sierra Elevation is an all-new 2.7-liter turbocharged engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers 310 horsepower and 348 lb-ft of torque.
The next generation 5.3-liter V-8 is also available on the Sierra Elevation, in conjunction with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This improved version of the 5.3-liter V-8 utilizes a new Dynamic Fuel Management system that enables the engine to operate on one to eight cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power and efficiency.
Early in 2019, the Sierra Elevation will also be offered with a new 3.0-liter turbo-diesel inline-six-cylinder engine, along with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
