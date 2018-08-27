2019 GMC Sierra Denali available in US
27 August 2018
GMC strengthens its position on the premium SUV's market with the introduction of the new 2019 Sierra. Denali is the flagship of the next-generation Sierra lineup, distinguished by iconic design cues and segment-leading technologies.
The next-generation Sierra Denali ups the ante in the segment with exclusive ride and handling and performance technologies. They include new Adaptive Ride Control and the most powerful V-8 engine available in the class.
The new Sierra Denali is offered as a crew cab, with nearly 3 inches of additional rear-seat legroom compared to the previous model. That roomier cabin is trimmed with Denali-exclusive materials, including premium Forge leather-appointed seating, authentic open-pore wood trim and dark-finish aluminum decor.
The car features GMC Exclusive, Industry-first MultiPro Tailgate, the most innovative pickup tailgate ever, with six unique functions and positions offering enhanced second-tier loading and load-stop solutions, a standing workstation and easier access to items in the box.
The Rear Camera Mirror gives the driver the option of using a traditional inside rearview mirror or a rearview camera mirror display that provides a wider, unobstructed view that can help overcome common visual obstructions such as occupants or cargo. This next-generation system features the ability for zoom and vertical tilt adjustment.
Additional 2019 Sierra Denali highlights (standard and available features) include:
- Denali-exclusive exterior elements, including a bright, multidimensional grille, chrome exterior accents and body-color bumpers.
- New high-intensity LED headlamps that incorporate C-shaped "light blade" lighting elements, LED fog lamps and C-shaped LED elements within the taillights.
- 20-inch aluminum wheels are standard, with 22-inch wheels available.
- Integrated dual exhaust with bright polished outlets standard.
- Heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seat and heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel are standard.
- GMC Premium Infotainment System with 8-inch-diagonal HD color touchscreen, embedded navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone projection compatibility.
- Customizable profiles, saved with each driver’s settings and presets and stored in the cloud, can be accessed and used in other compatible 2019 GMCs.
The 2019 Sierra Denali’s available 6.2L V-8 engine is the segment’s largest displacement engine and most powerful, rated at an SAE-certified at 420 horsepower (313 kW) and 460 lb-ft of torque (623 Nm). It is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
