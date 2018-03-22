Home » News » GMC » 2019 GMC Sierra Denali and SLT announced in US

2019 GMC Sierra Denali and SLT announced in US

22 March 2018

In order to compete with the most popular car in North America and its main rival, Ford F-150, GMC is introducing a completely redesigned 2019 Sierra Denali and SLT.

The 2019 Sierra Denali affirms its position as the most premium Sierra ever with segment-leading technologies and exclusive features, including GMC Exclusive, Industry-first MultiPro Tailgate, the most innovative pickup tailgate ever, with six unique functions and positions offering enhanced second-tier loading and load-stop solutions, a standing workstation and easier access to items in the box.

There is also the Industry-first Carbon Fiber Pickup Box, the CarbonPro, which was developed to increase durability, efficiency and functionality while offering best-in-class dent, scratch and corrosion resistance, making it the most durable pickup box in the segment.

All-new ProGrade Trailering System with Trailering App offers a connected comprehensive suite of trailering technology that brings more confidence to the towing experience.

The segment-first Multi-Color Head-Up Display projects key, customizable vehicle data on the windshield in a 3x7-inch display to help drivers keep their eyes on the road.
The Rear Camera Mirror offers an optimized view via an available dual-function interior mirror that expands vision to overcome common visual obstructions like occupants or cargo. This next generation system features a higher resolution camera and display and the ability to tilt or zoom the view.  

New versions of the 6.2L and 5.3L V8 engines will be joined by an all-new 3.0L inline-six turbo-diesel engine, expanding the powertrain lineup for the 2019 Sierra.

The 5.3L and 6.2L engines feature stop/start technology and new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate on one to eight cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power and efficiency. The new diesel builds on GMC’s expertise with Duramax turbo-diesels offered in Sierra HD and Canyon models. The available 6.2L and 3.0L engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Sierra Denali features an exclusive Adaptive Ride Control suspension system.

The 2019 GMC Sierra Denali and SLT go on sale this fall. Additional details will be released closer to the start of production.




