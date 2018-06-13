2019 Genesis G70 gets detailed ahead of US debut

Hyundai continues its North American offensive with the Genesis brand. The newest addition to the brand will be the 2019 Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan. G70 is the third of six new Genesis models slated to debut by 2021, and the final sedan of the lineup.





G70 has the lowest overall height and widest overall stance in the segment providing exceptional dynamic performance from the resulting low center of gravity. The kinetic form language of G70 was engineered to return a sleek 0.28 Cd, allowing G70 to slip through the air. When fitted with aggressive 19-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires, G70 returns 0.29 Cd.





Through the extensive application of hot-stamped parts and reinforced connecting structures, G70 has among the strongest body structures in its segment. Strategic use of lightweight aluminum for the hood and strut tower reinforcement bars helped the G70 lower its center of gravity. An integrated frame reduces the number of physical parts needed to strengthen G70.





G70 raises the bar for the luxury sport sedan segment, with a 0-to-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds (3.3T RWD, using Launch Control) and a mechanical limited-slip differential (LSD), standard on 3.3T RWD and optional on 2.0T RWD. A multi-plate mechanical LSD is utilized in the G70 to enable a) higher torque capacity, b) better handling control, and c) lower noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) than other types of LSD. The G70s combination of mechanical LSD with available all-wheel drive (AWD) is unique and provides sharper handling performance than competitive vehicles in the segment.





G70 is available with either an up-level 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged gasoline direct-injected V6 engine or a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline direct-injected 4-cylinder engine.





The standard, 8-speed automatic transmission offers rev-matching technology and gear-holding technology for tight corners. As an increasingly rare treat these days, a 6-speed manual transmission is available as an option on the 2.0L T 4-cylinder engines equipped with RWD.





G70 is available with standard RWD or optional AWD, which actively distributes optimal traction forces between the rear and front wheels dependent upon the current driving circumstances and drive modes selected.





Enhancing the driving appeal of G70 is Active Sound Design, which offers drivers the ability to enhance the interior ambiance with a throatier engine sound. Sound settings were created based on the science of harmony, to produce bright, euphonious tones that pair well with all types of roads and driving conditions. Five available drive modes—Sport, Comfort, Smart, Eco and Custom—synchronize with the Active Sound Design profiles.





G70 will launch in the United States in summer 2018.









