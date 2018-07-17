2019 Genesis G70 equipment upgraded
17 July 2018 16:53:45
Genesis, the newly established premium brand from Hyundai is ready to make some updates on its G70 model, sold in US, The 2019 version is offered in five trim levels: Advanced, Elite, Prestige, Dynamic and Sport. Every G70 sedan comes standard with new active and passive safety technology, refined interior appointments and driver-focused features.
The list of standard features on the 252-hp, G70 Advanced 2.0T trim is competitive. Rear-wheel drive is standard; the AWD Package, available on all trim levels except 2.0T Sport with the 6-speed manual transmission, adds HTRAC all-wheel drive and a heated steering wheel.
On the safety side, the 2019 Genesis G70 gains Forward Collision Avoidance with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire pressure indicator, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning and 7 airbags: dual front, front side, side curtain, and driver knee.
