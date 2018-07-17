Home » News » Hyundai » 2019 Genesis G70 equipment upgraded

2019 Genesis G70 equipment upgraded

17 July 2018

Genesis, the newly established premium brand from Hyundai is ready to make some updates on its G70 model, sold in US, The 2019 version is offered in five trim levels: Advanced, Elite, Prestige, Dynamic and Sport. Every G70 sedan comes standard with new active and passive safety technology, refined interior appointments and driver-focused features.

The list of standard features on the 252-hp, G70 Advanced 2.0T trim is competitive. Rear-wheel drive is standard; the AWD Package, available on all trim levels except 2.0T Sport with the 6-speed manual transmission, adds HTRAC all-wheel drive and a heated steering wheel.
On the safety side, the 2019 Genesis G70 gains Forward Collision Avoidance with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire pressure indicator, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning and 7 airbags: dual front, front side, side curtain, and driver knee.


