2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van launched in US

Apart from its European domination, Ford also has an increased presence in the commercial segment across the Ocean. In fact, Ford is America's commercial vehicle leader.





Ford Transit Connect has a commanding 46 percent market share. More than 300,000 Transit Connect vehicles have been sold since 2009 when Ford created the segment in the United States. Of those, 97 percent are still on the road





To consolidate its position, Ford is launching the new 2019 Transit Connect Cargo Van. New and exclusive driver-assist technologies, two new drivetrains including the only available diesel in the segment.





Transit Connect has the most driver-assist technologies in the segment, including Automatic Emergency Braking. Transit Connect Cargo Van debuts as the only vehicle in its segment to offer the technology as standard across all models, helping to reduce accidents and time in the shop.





It also offers: standard Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection to help avoid collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians who might cross in front of the vehicle’s path, standard Side Wind Stabilization, standard Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System that helps drivers avoid lane drift to keep the vehicle centered on the road and Adaptive Cruise Control that makes highway driving easier by automatically slowing the vehicle when radar detects traffic slowing ahead.





Tools like the only standard embedded 4G LTE modem in the segment provides Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices, while an available 6.5-inch floating touch screen running SYNC 3 helps drivers keep their eyes on the road as they field customer calls and text messages hands-free or navigate to job sites.





Available wireless phone charging is a segment-first feature that keeps compatible mobile devices topped off and ready for service. FordPass helps monitor small fleets, including driver location, fuel level, tire pressure and more.





Ford’s MyKey programmable ignition key remains standard for Transit Connect XLT enabling owners and fleet administrators to preset warnings and limits for vehicle speed, while restricting the entertainment system’s audio to 45 percent of maximum volume.





The 2019 Transit Connect Cargo Van offers three different engines. A standard new 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder gasoline direct injection engine with Auto Start-Stop is paired to a new 8-speed automatic transmission to deliver responsive around-town performance and low-rpm cruising on the highway.





Transit Connect’s new 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel engine – the only diesel in the segment – is targeted to have an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of at least 30 mpg on the highway (actual mileage will vary; final EPA 1.5-liter EcoBlue fuel economy estimates are expected in early 2019).





The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van goes on sale this fall. It can be purchased and serviced at more than 3,000 Ford dealers nationwide, including more than 650 dedicated Commercial Vehicle Center dealers.









