2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van launched in US
15 March 2018 18:47:14
|Tweet
Apart from its European domination, Ford also has an increased presence in the commercial segment across the Ocean. In fact, Ford is America's commercial vehicle leader.
Ford Transit Connect has a commanding 46 percent market share. More than 300,000 Transit Connect vehicles have been sold since 2009 when Ford created the segment in the United States. Of those, 97 percent are still on the road
To consolidate its position, Ford is launching the new 2019 Transit Connect Cargo Van. New and exclusive driver-assist technologies, two new drivetrains including the only available diesel in the segment.
Transit Connect has the most driver-assist technologies in the segment, including Automatic Emergency Braking. Transit Connect Cargo Van debuts as the only vehicle in its segment to offer the technology as standard across all models, helping to reduce accidents and time in the shop.
It also offers: standard Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection to help avoid collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians who might cross in front of the vehicle’s path, standard Side Wind Stabilization, standard Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System that helps drivers avoid lane drift to keep the vehicle centered on the road and Adaptive Cruise Control that makes highway driving easier by automatically slowing the vehicle when radar detects traffic slowing ahead.
Tools like the only standard embedded 4G LTE modem in the segment provides Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices, while an available 6.5-inch floating touch screen running SYNC 3 helps drivers keep their eyes on the road as they field customer calls and text messages hands-free or navigate to job sites.
Available wireless phone charging is a segment-first feature that keeps compatible mobile devices topped off and ready for service. FordPass helps monitor small fleets, including driver location, fuel level, tire pressure and more.
Ford’s MyKey programmable ignition key remains standard for Transit Connect XLT enabling owners and fleet administrators to preset warnings and limits for vehicle speed, while restricting the entertainment system’s audio to 45 percent of maximum volume.
The 2019 Transit Connect Cargo Van offers three different engines. A standard new 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder gasoline direct injection engine with Auto Start-Stop is paired to a new 8-speed automatic transmission to deliver responsive around-town performance and low-rpm cruising on the highway.
Transit Connect’s new 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel engine – the only diesel in the segment – is targeted to have an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of at least 30 mpg on the highway (actual mileage will vary; final EPA 1.5-liter EcoBlue fuel economy estimates are expected in early 2019).
The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van goes on sale this fall. It can be purchased and serviced at more than 3,000 Ford dealers nationwide, including more than 650 dedicated Commercial Vehicle Center dealers.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
A new teaser picture with the upcoming Volkswagen Touareg - this time it hides under cover
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Aston Martin SUV might be named Varekai
-
Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan
Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory
Volkswagen to build more batteries for its future electric cars
Related Specs
2000 Ford Focus FR200 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 226.7 kw / 304.0 bhp @ 6750 rpm, Torque: 386.41 nm / 285.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2000 Ford Saleen Mustang S-281Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 555.89 nm / 410.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2003 Ford 427 ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 440.0 kw / 590 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 690.11 nm / 509 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2000 Ford F150 SVT LightningEngine: Supercharged V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 596.6 nm / 440.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Various News
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
Motorsports
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...