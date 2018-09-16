2019 Ford S-Max and Galaxy get new diesel engine and improved specification
16 September 2018 10:29:37
|Tweet
Ford is updating the current generation of its family cars in an effort to increase the appeal of these cars in an european market that is more and more in love with SUV's.
The Ford S-MAX and Galaxy are now offered for the first time with Ford’s 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine featuring power outputs from 120PS to 240PS and with an advanced new eight-speed automatic transmission controlled using a Rotary Gear Shift Dial.
By year end, both Ford S-MAX and Galaxy ranges will add 1.5 EcoBoost 165PS petrol engines to their powertrain line-ups.
The improved technology offering includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go functionality when combined with the eight-speed automatic.
Both models offer sophisticated technologies including Ford’s Adaptive Front Lighting System that adjusts the headlight beam angle to match the driving environment, and can prevent dazzling other drivers with the Glare-Free Highbeam function; and Active Park Assist with Perpendicular Parking for hands-free parking manoeuvres.
Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system allows S-MAX and Galaxy drivers to control audio, navigation and climate functions plus connected smartphones using simple voice commands. Supported by an 8?inch colour touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures, SYNC 3 is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Both models’ BLIS technology is now able to warn sooner of vehicles approaching the driver’s blind spot at higher closing speeds. Using new Variable Rear Range functionality, BLIS can now detect vehicles up to 18 metres behind.
In addition, the new Ford ClearView Front Wiper System helps drivers clear a dirty windscreen more effectively using multiple washer-jets mounted within the wiper arm – improving visibility in challenging driving conditions while using screen-wash fluid more efficiently.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2006 Ford F250 Super Cheif ConceptEngine: Tri-Fuel V10, Power: 231.2 kw / 310 bhp @ 4250 rpm, Torque: 576.22 nm / 425 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
2000 Ford Focus FR200 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 226.7 kw / 304.0 bhp @ 6750 rpm, Torque: 386.41 nm / 285.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1985 Ford RS200Engine: Ford BDT Inline-4, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 292.0 nm / 215.4 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1986 Ford RS200 EvolutionEngine: Ford/Cosworth BDT-E Inline-4, Power: 432.5 kw / 580 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 542.33 nm / 400 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti Prototype 10 revealed at Pebble Beach Concours dElegance
After a long series of teasers, Infiniti finally unveiled the new Prototype 10 during this year Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The concept represents ...
After a long series of teasers, Infiniti finally unveiled the new Prototype 10 during this year Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The concept represents ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Herbert Diess is the new Volkswagen brand chief
The Volkswagen Group has a new CEO. The former Matthias Mueller will be replaced by Herbert Diess. Along with announcing the new CEO, Volkswagen Group ...
The Volkswagen Group has a new CEO. The former Matthias Mueller will be replaced by Herbert Diess. Along with announcing the new CEO, Volkswagen Group ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will compete this weekend at Spa
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Videos
The next generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class caught in traffic
Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation S-Class. The German limousine is scheduled to debut in 2019 while the commercial launch is set for 2020. ...
Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation S-Class. The German limousine is scheduled to debut in 2019 while the commercial launch is set for 2020. ...