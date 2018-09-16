2019 Ford S-Max and Galaxy get new diesel engine and improved specification

Ford is updating the current generation of its family cars in an effort to increase the appeal of these cars in an european market that is more and more in love with SUV's.





The Ford S-MAX and Galaxy are now offered for the first time with Ford’s 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine featuring power outputs from 120PS to 240PS and with an advanced new eight-speed automatic transmission controlled using a Rotary Gear Shift Dial.





By year end, both Ford S-MAX and Galaxy ranges will add 1.5 EcoBoost 165PS petrol engines to their powertrain line-ups.





The improved technology offering includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go functionality when combined with the eight-speed automatic.





Both models offer sophisticated technologies including Ford’s Adaptive Front Lighting System that adjusts the headlight beam angle to match the driving environment, and can prevent dazzling other drivers with the Glare-Free Highbeam function; and Active Park Assist with Perpendicular Parking for hands-free parking manoeuvres.





Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system allows S-MAX and Galaxy drivers to control audio, navigation and climate functions plus connected smartphones using simple voice commands. Supported by an 8?inch colour touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures, SYNC 3 is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.





Both models’ BLIS technology is now able to warn sooner of vehicles approaching the driver’s blind spot at higher closing speeds. Using new Variable Rear Range functionality, BLIS can now detect vehicles up to 18 metres behind.





In addition, the new Ford ClearView Front Wiper System helps drivers clear a dirty windscreen more effectively using multiple washer-jets mounted within the wiper arm – improving visibility in challenging driving conditions while using screen-wash fluid more efficiently.













