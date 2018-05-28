2019 Ford Mustang updates

Along with the updates prepared for the new F-150 Raptor, Ford Performance is also ready to make some improvements for another iconic model: the Mustang.





The new Ford Mustang 2.3-litre EcoBoost is for the first time offered with new Active Valve Performance Exhaust technology – previously offered only for Mustang 5.0-litre V8 models, enabling drivers to adjust the intensity of their vehicle’s exhaust note to suit their mood and the driving scenario. A new quad-tailpipe design also features for Mustang 5.0-litre V8.





New rev-matching technology first unveiled for the exclusive Ford Mustang Bullitt special edition model will deliver smoother downshifts as standard for new Mustang 5.0-litre V8 models with six-speed manual transmission, accompanied by a sporty “blip” of the 450PS engine.





A new B&O PLAY audio system option delivers 1000 watts of power through 12 speakers for a premium audio experience, and new colours include vintage-inspired Velocity Blue and dynamic Need for Green.





The sound system features a dual-voice coil subwoofer for deep, crisp bass and high-performance three-way front door speakers for even sound distribution throughout the cabin, enabling customers to get the most from music streamed via Mustang’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.





An innovative Quiet Mode can also be programmed to automatically limit the exhaust’s noise output at pre-programmed times of the day to avoid disturbing neighbours.









Tags: ford, ford mustang, ford mustang updates, 2019 ford mustang

