2019 Ford Mustang updates
28 May 2018 18:20:12
Along with the updates prepared for the new F-150 Raptor, Ford Performance is also ready to make some improvements for another iconic model: the Mustang.
The new Ford Mustang 2.3-litre EcoBoost is for the first time offered with new Active Valve Performance Exhaust technology – previously offered only for Mustang 5.0-litre V8 models, enabling drivers to adjust the intensity of their vehicle’s exhaust note to suit their mood and the driving scenario. A new quad-tailpipe design also features for Mustang 5.0-litre V8.
New rev-matching technology first unveiled for the exclusive Ford Mustang Bullitt special edition model will deliver smoother downshifts as standard for new Mustang 5.0-litre V8 models with six-speed manual transmission, accompanied by a sporty “blip” of the 450PS engine.
A new B&O PLAY audio system option delivers 1000 watts of power through 12 speakers for a premium audio experience, and new colours include vintage-inspired Velocity Blue and dynamic Need for Green.
The sound system features a dual-voice coil subwoofer for deep, crisp bass and high-performance three-way front door speakers for even sound distribution throughout the cabin, enabling customers to get the most from music streamed via Mustang’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
An innovative Quiet Mode can also be programmed to automatically limit the exhaust’s noise output at pre-programmed times of the day to avoid disturbing neighbours.
2019 Ford Mustang updates Photos (1 photos)
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
