2019 Ford Mustang Shleby GT350 comes with an updated suspension and new colors

The Shelby GT350 is the most aggressive Mustang that Ford can sell you. For the 2019 MY, the Blue Oval has prepared some tweaks. According to Ford, the 2019 Shelby GT350 comes with improved precision, added balance and the same V8 5.2 liter engine.





Standard, the Shelby GT350 is offered with MagneRide suspension which was recalibated with new springs and revised damping to deliver more sharpness. The 2019 MY also has an improved electronic stability control and thanks to the Michelin, the car is now more grippier. The car is available with the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires which got some Shelby-specific tread pattern.





Under the hood, the 2019 MY comes with the same V8 5.2 liter engine that delivers 526 horsepower and 581 Nm peak of torque. The unit is matted to a Tremec six-speed manual transmission.





"Along with improved grip, brake and chassis refinements, Shelby GT350 brings a whole new level of performance driving. It’s a rewarding car to drive on track for amateurs and pros alike, while making the driver feel like a superhero. It’s confidence inspiring in corners and begs to be pushed harder and to take corners faster", said Billy Johnson, FIA World Endurance Ford GT and IMSA Mustang GT4 driver.





Inside the cabin, the 2019 Shelby GT350 will be offered with a machined aluminum instrument panel applique, some Miko suede finish and with the same Recaro race seats.

