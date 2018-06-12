2019 Ford Mustang Shleby GT350 comes with an updated suspension and new colors
12 June 2018 18:33:18
|Tweet
The Shelby GT350 is the most aggressive Mustang that Ford can sell you. For the 2019 MY, the Blue Oval has prepared some tweaks. According to Ford, the 2019 Shelby GT350 comes with improved precision, added balance and the same V8 5.2 liter engine.
Standard, the Shelby GT350 is offered with MagneRide suspension which was recalibated with new springs and revised damping to deliver more sharpness. The 2019 MY also has an improved electronic stability control and thanks to the Michelin, the car is now more grippier. The car is available with the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires which got some Shelby-specific tread pattern.
Under the hood, the 2019 MY comes with the same V8 5.2 liter engine that delivers 526 horsepower and 581 Nm peak of torque. The unit is matted to a Tremec six-speed manual transmission.
"Along with improved grip, brake and chassis refinements, Shelby GT350 brings a whole new level of performance driving. It’s a rewarding car to drive on track for amateurs and pros alike, while making the driver feel like a superhero. It’s confidence inspiring in corners and begs to be pushed harder and to take corners faster", said Billy Johnson, FIA World Endurance Ford GT and IMSA Mustang GT4 driver.
Inside the cabin, the 2019 Shelby GT350 will be offered with a machined aluminum instrument panel applique, some Miko suede finish and with the same Recaro race seats.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
First teaser pictures with the all-new Skoda Kodiaq RS
2019 Ford Mustang Shleby GT350 comes with an updated suspension and new colors
First teaser video for the new generation Audi A1
-
GMC Yukon Graphite Edition - daker is better
A BMW 8 Series Prototype was involved in a deadly crash
Porsche Mission E to be named Taycan
Related Specs
1997 Ford Falcon GT 30th AnniversaryEngine: Windsor V8 w/GT-40 big-valve crossflow heads, Power: 200 kw / 268.2 bhp @ 4700 rpm, Torque: 420 nm / 309.8 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt GTEngine: V8, Power: 201.3 kw / 269.9 bhpN/A
2007 Ford Mustang FR500GT ConceptEngine: Ford Racing Modular V8, Power: 391.5 kw / 525 bhpN/A
1982 Ford Mustang GTEngine: V8, Power: 117.1 kw / 157 bhp @ 4200 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
New Vehicles
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Concept Cars
This is the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept
Daimler unveiled the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. The concept car will be showcased during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show, the event ...
Daimler unveiled the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. The concept car will be showcased during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show, the event ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Gadgets
2018 GMC Terrain aerodynamics improved
When we refer to SUV's aerodynamics are not so important. The cars are usually boxy and big. GMC wanted more for its Terrain model. ...
When we refer to SUV's aerodynamics are not so important. The cars are usually boxy and big. GMC wanted more for its Terrain model. ...
Various News
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...