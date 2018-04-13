2019 Ford Focus Uk pricing announced
13 April 2018 05:12:22
|Tweet
UK is one of the most important markets for the Ford Focus. The Brits love the way the compact car drives and the equipment. Until we will find out how the new genration drives, Ford announced the UK prices for its new Focus, revealed just one day earlier.
The all-new Ford Focus is on sale for September delivery, with all main models offering enhanced specification while being priced more competitively or at carry-over levels.
Prices start at £17,930 for the Focus Style – £2,300 below the model it replaces. Focus Zetec and ST-Line – together representing 55 per cent of sales – are now £850 and £250 less respectively.
The new Focus range will comprise seven variants from launch. Starting with Style (at £17,930), the range progresses through Zetec (£19,300), ST-Line (£21,570), ST-Line X (£24,050), Titanium (£21,550), Titanium X (£22,820) and Vignale (£25,450).
Focus Style comes as standard with 16in alloy wheels, air conditioning, DAB digital radio with Bluetooth and Emergency Assist, electronic parking brake, autonomous emergency braking, tyre pressure monitoring, Hill Start Assist and Lane-Keeping Aid.
Zetec models add highlights such as Ford’s acclaimed SYNC3 DAB Radio with a 6.5in touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality, cruise control with speed limiter, front fog lights and QuickClear heated windscreen.
Titanium models bring additional comfort and convenience features including front and rear parking sensors, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, a larger eight-inch colour touchscreen, satellite navigation and FordPass Connect wireless connectivity.
The Titanium X boosts the luxury further with partial leather trim, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, privacy glass and 17in alloy wheels.
For sporty drivers, the ST-Line offers unique body styling, including unique upper and lower grille, rear spoiler and polished twin tailpipes. Inside are a flat-bottomed steering wheel, black headlining, aluminium gearknob, alloy finish pedals and red stitching. The ST-Line X adds 18in alloy wheels, red brake calipers and many of the luxury features found on the Titanium X model.
On top of that is the Vignale equipment. Featuring a unique front grille and body styling with 18in wheels, the Focus Vignale is distinguished by full LED lighting front and rear. Inside, the Focus Vignale presents a distinctive character with leather upholstery, head-up display, rear view camera, heated steering wheel and the 675-watt 10-speaker B&O Play Premium Audio System. The Focus Vignale will also be available in an exclusive Dark Mulberry body colour.
The B&O Play audio system is available as a £350 option on Titanium, Titanium X and ST-Line X models.
2019 Ford Focus Uk pricing announced Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Ford Focus FR200 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 226.7 kw / 304.0 bhp @ 6750 rpm, Torque: 386.41 nm / 285.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2003 Ford 427 ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 440.0 kw / 590 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 690.11 nm / 509 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2006 Ford F250 Super Cheif ConceptEngine: Tri-Fuel V10, Power: 231.2 kw / 310 bhp @ 4250 rpm, Torque: 576.22 nm / 425 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
2009 Ford Focus RSEngine: Duratec RS Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 410 nm / 302.4 ft lbs
2003 Ford Focus RS8 ConceptEngine: Aluminum Cammer V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 501.65 nm / 370 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK
McLaren is offering new goodies for the current 570S supercar, its entry-level offer in the segment. The new options package brings together a range of ...
McLaren is offering new goodies for the current 570S supercar, its entry-level offer in the segment. The new options package brings together a range of ...
Future Cars
Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Gadgets
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...