2019 Ford Focus Uk pricing announced

UK is one of the most important markets for the Ford Focus. The Brits love the way the compact car drives and the equipment. Until we will find out how the new genration drives, Ford announced the UK prices for its new Focus, revealed just one day earlier.





The all-new Ford Focus is on sale for September delivery, with all main models offering enhanced specification while being priced more competitively or at carry-over levels.





Prices start at £17,930 for the Focus Style – £2,300 below the model it replaces. Focus Zetec and ST-Line – together representing 55 per cent of sales – are now £850 and £250 less respectively.





The new Focus range will comprise seven variants from launch. Starting with Style (at £17,930), the range progresses through Zetec (£19,300), ST-Line (£21,570), ST-Line X (£24,050), Titanium (£21,550), Titanium X (£22,820) and Vignale (£25,450).





Focus Style comes as standard with 16in alloy wheels, air conditioning, DAB digital radio with Bluetooth and Emergency Assist, electronic parking brake, autonomous emergency braking, tyre pressure monitoring, Hill Start Assist and Lane-Keeping Aid.





Zetec models add highlights such as Ford’s acclaimed SYNC3 DAB Radio with a 6.5in touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality, cruise control with speed limiter, front fog lights and QuickClear heated windscreen.





Titanium models bring additional comfort and convenience features including front and rear parking sensors, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, a larger eight-inch colour touchscreen, satellite navigation and FordPass Connect wireless connectivity.





The Titanium X boosts the luxury further with partial leather trim, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, privacy glass and 17in alloy wheels.





For sporty drivers, the ST-Line offers unique body styling, including unique upper and lower grille, rear spoiler and polished twin tailpipes. Inside are a flat-bottomed steering wheel, black headlining, aluminium gearknob, alloy finish pedals and red stitching. The ST-Line X adds 18in alloy wheels, red brake calipers and many of the luxury features found on the Titanium X model.





On top of that is the Vignale equipment. Featuring a unique front grille and body styling with 18in wheels, the Focus Vignale is distinguished by full LED lighting front and rear. Inside, the Focus Vignale presents a distinctive character with leather upholstery, head-up display, rear view camera, heated steering wheel and the 675-watt 10-speaker B&O Play Premium Audio System. The Focus Vignale will also be available in an exclusive Dark Mulberry body colour.





The B&O Play audio system is available as a £350 option on Titanium, Titanium X and ST-Line X models.









