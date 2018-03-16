2019 Ford Fiesta ST upgrades
16 March 2018 18:36:24
Ford is offering a sportier Fiesta ST in its range. The caris regarded as one of the fasest and most engaging car in the small segment.
The list of Sport Technologies is very long:
- An optional mechanical limited-slip differential (LSD) for optimised cornering grip
- Segment-first, Ford-patented force vectoring springs for sharper turn-in, better rear-end responsiveness and a more connected feel
- Optional Launch Control for consistently fast standing starts on track, supported by a dedicated graphical display in the instrument cluster.
The all-new Fiesta ST also features:
- Ford’s industry-first cylinder deactivation system for a three-cylinder engine for further improved fuel efficiency
- Active exhaust valve technology to amplify the uniquely exhilarating and naturally sporty three-cylinder engine sound
- Available equipment including SYNC 3 connectivity, B&O PLAY high-end audio, and sophisticated driver assistance technologies such as Lane Keeping Aid and Traffic Sign Recognition
The third-generation Fiesta ST is the first to be offered with an optional Quaife LSD, helping to optimise front-end traction for enhanced cornering ability.
The new LSD option works alongside Ford’s enhanced Torque Vectoring Control technology that improves road-holding and reduces understeer by applying brake force to the inside front wheel when cornering.
Developed by Ford engineers, Ford-patented force vectoring springs improve the stability, agility and responsiveness of the all-new Fiesta ST’s twist-beam rear suspension.
