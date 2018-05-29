2019 Ford F-150 Raptor updates detailed
29 May 2018 17:48:45
Tweet
It is a real beast no matter the terrain. The Ford F-150 Raptor is the fastest pick-up you can go off-road. And now, Ford is making it even faster with upgraded technology including class-exclusive, electronically controlled FOX shocks, new Trail Control and all-new Recaro sport seats.
Ford Performance worked directly with FOX to develop all-new electronically controlled Live Valve technology for the new platform that continuously adjusts damping in real-time. This class-exclusive setup uses sensors in the suspension and body to maximize comfort, handling and bottom-out resistance.
Paired with Raptor’s Terrain Management System, Live Valve suspension technology can increase the truck’s high-speed off-road capability while also enabling smooth on-road driving performance.
New Trail Control helps F-150 Raptor drivers navigate challenging conditions. It’s like cruise control for low-speed, rugged terrain, automatically adjusting power and braking to each individual wheel to allow drivers to focus on steering over rugged terrain. Trail Control can be activated at speeds from 1 mph up to 20 mph depending on driveline position.
Raptor’s aggressive exterior gets even more intense for 2019 with eye-catching new colors including Ford Performance Blue, Velocity Blue and Agate Black. An enhanced rear appliqué and available newly designed beadlock-capable wheels round out the new look.
The upgraded 2019 F-150 Raptor will be built at Dearborn Truck Plant. It goes on sale in late 2018.
