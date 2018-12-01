2019 Fiat 500X updates introduced in LA
1 December 2018 05:09:26
Fiat is using this year Los Angeles Motor Show to introduce its improved 500X. The 2019 version of the Italian SUV has a new and more powerful engine with Italian design.
The 2019 Fiat 500X features an all-new, standard-equipped 1.3-liter turbocharged engine with the latest iteration of the FCA exclusive MultiAir (called MultiAir III) valve-actuation technology, engine stop-start (ESS) technology and best-in-class torque. Also standard are a nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system with a disconnecting rear axle that contributes to improved fuel efficiency.
All-new 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine promises improved fuel efficiency. Power in the 2019 Fiat 500X comes from an all-new, standard-equipment 1.3-liter direct-injection four-cylinder turbocharged engine featuring a 70 mm bore and 86.5 mm stroke for a total displacement of 1,332 cc. Engine performance includes 177 horsepower and a best-in-class peak torque rating of 210 lb.-ft.
The Fiat 500X’s nine-speed automatic transmission provides a more responsive driving experience with quicker acceleration. The fully electronic nine-speed automatic also features on-the-fly shift-map changing with Auto Stick manual-shift capability. A unique set of four overdrive ratios improve highway fuel efficiency and reduce overall NVH levels.
The new small FIAT crossover will offer nearly 70 safety and security features that will now include Adaptive Cruise Control and Front Park Assist.
The 2019 Fiat 500X has a refreshed exterior with new front and rear fascia designs, available LED daytime running lights and LED tail lamps.
New available headlamps with LED technology complements the unmistakable Fiat 500 style and provides 20 percent greater lighting capability compared with the previous model. Visibility is considerably improved and consumes five times less energy than traditional halogen lights.
For 2019, three new exterior paint colors (Italia Blue, Vibrante Green and Milano Ivory Tri-coat) complement its wide variety of 12 available paint color options.
The 2019 Fiat 500X adds a refreshed cockpit that includes new premium cloth seating fabrics.
A new instrument cluster is featured with easy-to-read graphics and maintains its arrangement into three circular elements. Two analogue dials with a speedometer and tachometers are arranged on the sides, while the 3.5-inch reconfigurable thin-film transistor (TFT) display in the middle provides key information to the driver in a simple and straightforward manner.
Starting at $25,785, including destination, the FIAT brand’s new small crossover will arrive in FIAT studios in the spring of 2019.
