2019 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition available in US
15 May 2018 18:30:28
Fiat is expanding its customisation palette for the current 500X model. the crossover is available also as the new 2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition.
Available on Fiat 500X Pop models with the nine-speed automatic transmission, the Blue Sky Edition includes exterior features such as automatic headlamps, fog lamps and 17-inch aluminum wheels – on front-wheel-drive models. In addition, premium touches include satin chrome mirror caps, door handles, body-side moldings, fog-lamp bezels, front and rear badges, tail lamp bezels and liftgate handle.
The interior features a blue-toned environment with unique blue-patterned cloth seats, blue instrument panel and a dual-pane powered sunroof.
The 2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition is available with four exterior paint colors: Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat), Blue Sky Metallic, Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat) and Grigio Graphite (Graphite Grey).
The Blue Sky Edition package is available for $1,495 on front-wheel-drive models and $1,195 on all-wheel-drive models, which start at $19,995 and $23,890, respectively, excluding destination.
The Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition will be arriving in FIAT studios this spring.
