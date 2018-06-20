2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit launched
20 June 2018 16:39:23
|Tweet
Police forces use different cars around the world, but one thing is certain: in US, police use only domestic cars. The most recent addition to the enforcement car fleet is the new 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit.
New for 2019, the 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit features a new front fascia with integrated brake-cooling air ducts for improved brake performance and durability. Durango Pursuit also now features a performance-tuned, load-leveling suspension to bolster control and stability.
The 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit offers the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine rated at 293 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque or the available 5.7L HEMI V-8 rated at a best-in-class 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque. All Durango Pursuit models are equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD). Dodge Durango Pursuit V-8 models include the segment’s most technologically advanced AWD system with a segment-exclusive active transfer case to improve real-world fuel economy while also enhancing the vehicle’s traction and handling.
The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 is the same powertrain combination most commonly deployed in the Dodge Charger Pursuit, the top-selling police sedan in the U.S. market. The Durango Pursuit also offers a two-speed transfer case for true low-range off-road capability and incorporates larger, heavy-duty anti-lock brakes that deliver a 60-0 mile per hour (mph) stopping distance of 134 feet.
Additional highlights for 2019 include a performance-tuned suspension, load-leveling NIVOMAT shocks, 13.8-inch front and 13-inch rear pursuit-rated brake package, front- and rear-stabilizer bars and 18-inch tires on aluminum wheels. Other highlights include ParkView rear backup camera with ParkSense, spot lamp wiring prep package, red/white auxiliary dome lamp, 220-amp alternator, 800 cold cranking amp (CCA) battery (with V-8 engine only), heavy-duty oil cooler and water pump, power locking fuel filler door, 8-way power adjusting driver seat controls, certified speedometer and class-exclusive K-9-friendly Tri-Zone interior control.
Durango Pursuit features the segment’s longest wheelbase at 120 inches for added stability and handling. A spare tire is mounted under the vehicle, maximizing interior cargo space and accessibility, while offering 8.1 inches of ground clearance for added off-road capability.
2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit launched Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Dodge Durango HEMI RT ConceptEngine: HEMI Magnum V8, Power: 257.3 kw / 345 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 508.43 nm / 375 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
1989 Dodge Viper Concept VM-02Engine: Prototype Cast Iron V10, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 610.1 nm / 450.0 ft lbs
1998 Dodge Viper GT2Engine: V10, Power: 343.0 kw / 460.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 677.9 nm / 500.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
Concept Cars
Porsche 911 Speedster celebrates 70 years of Porsche
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Gadgets
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Various News
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...