2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit launched

Police forces use different cars around the world, but one thing is certain: in US, police use only domestic cars. The most recent addition to the enforcement car fleet is the new 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit.





New for 2019, the 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit features a new front fascia with integrated brake-cooling air ducts for improved brake performance and durability. Durango Pursuit also now features a performance-tuned, load-leveling suspension to bolster control and stability.





The 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit offers the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine rated at 293 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque or the available 5.7L HEMI V-8 rated at a best-in-class 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque. All Durango Pursuit models are equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD). Dodge Durango Pursuit V-8 models include the segment’s most technologically advanced AWD system with a segment-exclusive active transfer case to improve real-world fuel economy while also enhancing the vehicle’s traction and handling.





The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 is the same powertrain combination most commonly deployed in the Dodge Charger Pursuit, the top-selling police sedan in the U.S. market. The Durango Pursuit also offers a two-speed transfer case for true low-range off-road capability and incorporates larger, heavy-duty anti-lock brakes that deliver a 60-0 mile per hour (mph) stopping distance of 134 feet.





Additional highlights for 2019 include a performance-tuned suspension, load-leveling NIVOMAT shocks, 13.8-inch front and 13-inch rear pursuit-rated brake package, front- and rear-stabilizer bars and 18-inch tires on aluminum wheels. Other highlights include ParkView rear backup camera with ParkSense, spot lamp wiring prep package, red/white auxiliary dome lamp, 220-amp alternator, 800 cold cranking amp (CCA) battery (with V-8 engine only), heavy-duty oil cooler and water pump, power locking fuel filler door, 8-way power adjusting driver seat controls, certified speedometer and class-exclusive K-9-friendly Tri-Zone interior control.





Durango Pursuit features the segment’s longest wheelbase at 120 inches for added stability and handling. A spare tire is mounted under the vehicle, maximizing interior cargo space and accessibility, while offering 8.1 inches of ground clearance for added off-road capability.









