Dodge is spicing up a car that needs no introduction and special treatment, because it is already a highly desired performance vehicle. The legendary story of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world, continues to grow with the arrival of the limited-edition 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition.

Available to order now at Dodge//SRT dealers, the Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition is a unique combination of equipment and trim, including some features not previously available on the 707-horsepower, supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 powered sedan.





A key visual clue to the 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition is the “blacked-out” theme inside and out. Available with either Pitch Black or White Knuckle exterior paint, the Octane Edition package includes Satin Black decklid spoiler, 20 x 9.5-inch aluminum-forged Cross Brace wheels, painted Low-gloss Black, adopted from the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. The Cross Brace wheels include knurled bead seats to minimize tire slip on the wheel under extreme acceleration. There is also a Brembo brake package (six-piston front calipers/four-piston rear) with unique Octane Red paint color.





For the first time on a Charger SRT Hellcat, the Octane Edition features SRT Performance seats with Houndstooth insert, SRT Hellcat logo stitched into the seat back and red accent stitching.





The 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition is a turnkey appearance package and carries a price of $1,495. It is available for dealer orders now through the end of the model year only, and will start arriving in dealerships in fall 2019.









Tags: 2019 dodge charger, dodge charger srt hellcat octane edition, dodge, charger, hellcat

Posted in Dodge, New Vehicles