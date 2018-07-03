2019 Dodge Charger gets updated across the range
3 July 2018 18:20:26
Ford Mustang is the leading muscle-car around the world, with sales surpassing 150.000 units per year. But there is also a very popular muscle car with four doors. And it is not built by Ford. Its the Dodge Charger, who received an updated version for 2019.
As America’s only four-door muscle car and the sales leader in the segment five years running, Dodge is repositioning the Charger lineup into six distinct, attitude-infused models that offer a range of performance and powertrain options for every modern muscle-car customer.
The lineup ranges from the 707-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat – the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world – to the efficient V6 power of the new Charger GT RWD performance model and the all-wheel-drive capability of the new SXT AWD model.
New for 2019, the Charger SRT Hellcat features a new performance grille with dual inlets that feed cooler, outside air into the engine compartment.
New instrument panel badging, a Satin Black painted hood option, available Brass Monkey 20-inch forged wheels and an Alcantara interior package are also new to Charger SRT Hellcat for the 2019 model year.
New for 2019, Launch Assist and Line Lock are now standard features on the R/T Scat Pack for optimum performance at launch from a standstill. A new switch on the dashboard provides quick access to initialize Launch Control, which coordinates the engine, transmission, driveline and suspension for an optimal launch and consistent straight-line acceleration.
For 2019, the Charger R/T adopts new performance looks and features standard, including the performance hood, fascia, sculpted side sills, spoiler and seats. Race-bred chassis upgrades, including a standard performance suspension, 2.62 rear axle ratio, enhanced steering, steering wheel with paddle shifters, Dodge Performance Pages with the 8.4-inch Uconnect screen, Houndstooth cloth bolstered performance seats, new Dark Dub Plate instrument panel, and new 20-inch Satin Carbon and Black Noise wheel options.
Available options on the SXT AWD are a new Caramel Nappa leather interior, Houndstooth cloth sport seats and the Blacktop Package, which includes a new 19-inch Black Noise wheel. The new Cold Weather Package is also available on the SXT AWD, which includes heated steering wheel and heated cloth driver and passenger seats.
For 2019, the GT adopts new performance looks and features standard, including performance hood, fascia, sculpted side sills, spoiler and seats. Race-bred chassis upgrades, including a standard performance suspension, 3.07 rear axle ratio, enhanced steering with paddle shifters, Dodge Performance Pages with the 8.4-inch Uconnect screen, Houndstooth cloth bolstered performance seats, new Dark Dub Plate instrument panel, and new 20-inch Satin Carbon and Black Noise wheel options.
Dealer orders for the 2019 Dodge Charger open in late June 2018 and vehicles are scheduled to arrive in Dodge dealerships in the third quarter of 2018.
