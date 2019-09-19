2019 Citroen SpaceTourer updates

Once in a while, Citroen updates its range of MPV with new engines and transmissions. This time it is the SpaceTourer MPV that will receive a new engine and transmission option in the UK as part of planned changes from October 2019 production.





The new powertrain will feature in both ‘Feel’ Medium eight-seater and ‘Business’ Medium eight/nine-seater versions.





This new powertrain combines the French brand’s hugely flexible 2.0L BlueHDi 120 S&S diesel engine with the seamlessly smooth EAT8, 8-speed automatic gearbox. It is priced at only £1,700 above the 1.5L BlueHDi 120 S&S 6-speed manual in equivalent trim





In addition, the new 2.0L BlueHDi 120 EAT8 brings with it a significant improvement in braked trailer weight over and above the 1.5L BlueHDi 120 manual. Versions with the new engine and gearbox combination will be capable of towing up to 2.3 tonnes.





SpaceTourer is available in two distinct ranges, designed with either families or business users in mind. The family oriented ‘Feel’ and ‘Flair’ trim levels both come with eight seats as standard. They also come packed with family-friendly features such as rail mounted rear seats for optimum modularity, a child observation mirror and six sets of Isofix mounting points with top tethers. In terms of size, both trims are available in Medium and XL, with the latter offering an additional 35cm of overall length.





‘Flair’ models have standard features such as: black leather seat trim; driver and front passenger seats with individual armrest, electric adjustment, heating and massage function; panoramic glass sunroof; and twin 'hands free' electric sliding rear doors (with foot-operated remote sensors). ‘Flair’ trim also provides a technical showcase with standard features including head-up display, blind spot monitoring, 180° colour reversing camera, keyless entry and start, Citroën Connect Nav and an uprated HiFi pack.





Citroën SpaceTourer is also available for corporate customers in the form of ‘Business’ and ‘Business Lounge’ trim levels. ‘Business’ trim provides the perfect solution for any operator requiring shuttle or courtesy vehicles. With up to nine seats as standard, a hard wearing TPO plastic floor and air conditioning, ‘Business’ trim is up to the job.





The updated Citroën SpaceTourer range can be ordered now, with first deliveries commencing from late October 2019.













