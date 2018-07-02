2019 Chevrolet Silverado LT launched
2 July 2018
Chevrolet is one of the US experts when it comes to building tough lick-up trucks. So the new Silverado is one of the most iconic pick-up cars in the US. Now, the range will be extended with the new 2019 Silverado LT will that will be larger, more capable, more fuel efficient and feature a starting at a price that is up to $700 less than the outgoing model.
The 2019 Silverado LT crew cab has a lower price even with new standard equipment including an all-new 2.7L Turbo engine with 22 percent more torque than the 4.3L V6 it replaces, an eight-speed automatic transmission, stop-start technology and active aero shutters.
The upscale equipped High Country also introduces a host of new standard equipment, including the 5.3L V8 with new Dynamic Fuel Management, push-button start, stop-start technology, active aero shutters, Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Advanced Trailering System, enhanced LED exterior lighting, dual exhaust outlets and class-exclusive power up/down tailgate — and a starting at price increase of only $1,000.
The next-gen Silverado is also larger than the outgoing model in virtually every dimension. For example, the Silverado crew cab, short box has 1.2 inches more total width, 1.5 inches more total height, 1.7 inches more total length and 3.9 inches more wheelbase.
As a result, the Silverado offers an additional 3 inches of cab length for all configurations, and up to 4 cubic feet more interior volume. It also offers the largest cargo volume of any full-size truck in short-bed, standard-bed and long-bed models. In fact, at 62.9 cubic feet, the Silverado short bed offers more cargo volume than the standard bed of the Ford F-150.
Other available equipment introduced on the 2019 Silverado includes:
- Z71 Off-road Equipment Package is now available on all models (and standard on Trail Boss models, which also feature a factory-installed 2-inch lifted suspension, Rancho monotube shocks and Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac all-terrain tires).
The Z71 package includes: Off-road tuned Rancho twin-tube shocks, Electronic hill descent control, Two-speed transfer case and automatic locking rear differential, Skid plates for engine oil pan and transfer-case protection, Heavy-duty air filter, 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, Dual exhaust outlets for models equipped with V-8 engines.
The list of advanced, active-safety features, includes: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Front and Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Alert and Following Distance Indicator, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Safety Alert Seat.
